Find Out How Abogada Julia Is Helping Immigrants Find Freedom
EINPresswire.com/ -- Abogada Julia, the founding lawyer at GF Immigration Law, continues to adapt her process of helping immigrants obtain citizenship in the United States. Her goals remain the same as she finds the most straightforward path possible to obtain a legal status for human trafficking survivors.
Abogada Julia remains confident that her level of expertise will continue to help victims of human trafficking, among other terrible situations immigrants run into, find peace of mind through legalizing their immigration status.
Immigrants continually face an uphill battle upon arrival in the United States. Human trafficking victims are particularly challenging since they are often brought through the country against their will or under fraud or coercion.
Human traffickers have a mindset that they have the opportunity to get away with exploitation, use them for unfair work, put them in horrible living conditions, and abuse them physically and mentally.
The T-Visa, which first became official as a federal statute thanks to the Victims of Trafficking and Violence Protection Act of 2000, is one of the paths Abogada Julia uses for her clients. It provides a non-immigrant visa to survivors and their immediate families, allowing them to obtain legal status, stay and work in the United States.
More importantly, the T-Visas also provide a path to apply for and receive a Green Card.
So many people strive for freedom but need the proper assistance to make it all work.
The language in an application for an immigrant to become legalized in the United States is hard for someone who doesn't understand the law to figure out. Being a bridge to help explain everything is what Abogada Julia and GF Immigration Law are there for.
The application process costs money, like applying for any type of legal status in the United States. Abogada Julia understands not everyone can afford to receive help, which is why the firm offers pro bono and low bono work as well.
Abogada Julia works and supports several non-profit organizations nationwide, providing service to those most in need yearly.
To learn more about what Abogada Julia provides for human trafficking victims struggling for answers in the United States, visit their official website. Based in Miami, she takes clients from all over the United States.
The efficiency of the application and overall speed usually opens up the opportunity for applicants to see results as quickly as possible.
About Giulia “Julia” Fantacci
Abogada Julia is the founding member of GF Immigration Law in Miami, Florida. After receiving her Juris Doctor degree from the University of Miami and the University of La Sapienza in Italy, her focus has been on fighting for quick results for human trafficking victims applying for immigration rights in the United States.
GF Immigration Law’s founding principles are fluid communication, creative solutions, and quick results. With many clients facing an uphill battle and running out of time and solutions, Abogada Julia strives to bring it all together for them positively.
Caleb Snow
Abogada Julia remains confident that her level of expertise will continue to help victims of human trafficking, among other terrible situations immigrants run into, find peace of mind through legalizing their immigration status.
Immigrants continually face an uphill battle upon arrival in the United States. Human trafficking victims are particularly challenging since they are often brought through the country against their will or under fraud or coercion.
Human traffickers have a mindset that they have the opportunity to get away with exploitation, use them for unfair work, put them in horrible living conditions, and abuse them physically and mentally.
The T-Visa, which first became official as a federal statute thanks to the Victims of Trafficking and Violence Protection Act of 2000, is one of the paths Abogada Julia uses for her clients. It provides a non-immigrant visa to survivors and their immediate families, allowing them to obtain legal status, stay and work in the United States.
More importantly, the T-Visas also provide a path to apply for and receive a Green Card.
So many people strive for freedom but need the proper assistance to make it all work.
The language in an application for an immigrant to become legalized in the United States is hard for someone who doesn't understand the law to figure out. Being a bridge to help explain everything is what Abogada Julia and GF Immigration Law are there for.
The application process costs money, like applying for any type of legal status in the United States. Abogada Julia understands not everyone can afford to receive help, which is why the firm offers pro bono and low bono work as well.
Abogada Julia works and supports several non-profit organizations nationwide, providing service to those most in need yearly.
To learn more about what Abogada Julia provides for human trafficking victims struggling for answers in the United States, visit their official website. Based in Miami, she takes clients from all over the United States.
The efficiency of the application and overall speed usually opens up the opportunity for applicants to see results as quickly as possible.
About Giulia “Julia” Fantacci
Abogada Julia is the founding member of GF Immigration Law in Miami, Florida. After receiving her Juris Doctor degree from the University of Miami and the University of La Sapienza in Italy, her focus has been on fighting for quick results for human trafficking victims applying for immigration rights in the United States.
GF Immigration Law’s founding principles are fluid communication, creative solutions, and quick results. With many clients facing an uphill battle and running out of time and solutions, Abogada Julia strives to bring it all together for them positively.
Caleb Snow
National News Release
email us here