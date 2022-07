Sofema Invests €50,000 in a Scholarship Program for Future Aviation Leaders

Sofema Online is pleased to announce the investment of over €50,000 in future aviation leaders through our scholarship program, starting on 1 September 2022.

SOFIA, BULGARIA, July 28, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sofema Aviation Services is proud to present the>> Sofema Online Aviation Future Leaders Scholarship Program << Apply for 1 of 125 Leadership ScholarshipsSofema Online is pleased to announce the investment of over €50,000 in future aviation leaders through a scholarship program, starting on 1 September 2022.Candidates have the opportunity to benefit from over €400 of Sofema Online training consisting of the following 8 courses:- Aviation Leadership and Management Skills Development – Leadership Skills (59.50 EUR)- Aviation Leadership – Body Language for Executives (59.50 EUR)- Aviation Leadership and Management Skills Development – Building Competency (59.50 EUR)- Aviation Leadership and Management Skills Development – Communication and Assertiveness (59.50 EUR)- Aviation Leadership and Management Skills Development – Public Speaking (45 EUR)- Aviation Leadership – Developing Teams (59.50 EUR)- Aviation Leadership and Management Skills Development – Core Principles of Operational Excellence (59.50 EUR)- Aviation Leadership – Negotiating Skills (79.50 EUR)Each course completion will generate an online certificate. On completion of all 8 courses you can apply for an additional Aviation Future Leaders Scholarship Certificate – the Soft Copy will be sent to your registered email address.How to apply for the Scholarship Program>> Fill out the online application form at this link <