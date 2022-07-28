Sofema Invests €50,000 in a Scholarship Program for Future Aviation Leaders
>> Sofema Online Aviation Future Leaders Scholarship Program <<
Apply for 1 of 125 Leadership Scholarships
Sofema Online is pleased to announce the investment of over €50,000 in future aviation leaders through a scholarship program, starting on 1 September 2022.
Candidates have the opportunity to benefit from over €400 of Sofema Online training consisting of the following 8 courses:
- Aviation Leadership and Management Skills Development – Leadership Skills (59.50 EUR)
- Aviation Leadership – Body Language for Executives (59.50 EUR)
- Aviation Leadership and Management Skills Development – Building Competency (59.50 EUR)
- Aviation Leadership and Management Skills Development – Communication and Assertiveness (59.50 EUR)
- Aviation Leadership and Management Skills Development – Public Speaking (45 EUR)
- Aviation Leadership – Developing Teams (59.50 EUR)
- Aviation Leadership and Management Skills Development – Core Principles of Operational Excellence (59.50 EUR)
- Aviation Leadership – Negotiating Skills (79.50 EUR)
Each course completion will generate an online certificate. On completion of all 8 courses you can apply for an additional Aviation Future Leaders Scholarship Certificate – the Soft Copy will be sent to your registered email address.
How to apply for the Scholarship Program
>> Fill out the online application form at this link <<
Sofema will provide a scholarship to the first applicants!
The selected candidates will be notified via email and enrolled in the Scholarship from 1 September 2022!
Terms & Conditions
- There is no charge for successful applicants to enroll in the program. Sofema provides it as a positive contribution to the development of the next generation of Leaders.
- The application form will be closed once all applications are filled.
- The scholarship recipients will have 12 months to complete the program.
Become the Next Aviation Leader
