Rapha Clinic of West Georgia Announces 8th Annual ‘Sound of Medicine’ Fundraiser Concert
Hamilton McPherson Fine Arts Center to host fundraiser Sept. 22
We hope the community will continue supporting our health services and ministry through the fundraising efforts of our Sound of Medicine event and our coordinated Silent Auction.”TEMPLE, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Rapha Clinic of West Georgia, a local non-profit, faith-based charity is proud to announce its 8th Annual Sound of Medicine concert and fundraiser will return in-person on September 22, 2022 from 6:30 p.m. EST to 9:30 p.m. EST at Hamilton McPherson Fine Arts Center in Bremen, Ga.
— Medical Director and Chairman of the Board Dr. Amy Eubanks
Created by Medical Director and Chairman of the Board Dr. Amy Eubanks, the annual Sound of Medicine concert is an opportunity to enjoy wonderful and inspiring music, as well as raise much-needed funds that allow Rapha Clinic to continue its mission of providing healthcare in West Georgia.
Since opening in 2010, the clinic has been providing free medical and dental care to uninsured adults who are at or below the federal poverty level.
“We hope the community will continue supporting our health services and ministry through the fundraising efforts of our Sound of Medicine event and our coordinated Silent Auction,” said Eubanks. “The financial support ensures that the Rapha Clinic can continue providing necessary care for our neighbors who do not have health insurance.”
Performances for the concert include a variety of local acts:
- Carroll County Wind Ensemble (featuring Dr. Jonathan Goodin)
- Bishop Sam Sauls (Rapha Board Member)
- Redeemed (featuring Dr. Amy Eubanks)
- Dakota Dodge Band (featuring Dr. Howard Seeman)
Donations may be made in any amount at https://secure.givelively.org/donate/rapha-clinic-of-west-georgia/8th-annual-sound-of-medicine. Event sponsorships are also available ranging for the event from $150 to $5,000 and include a variety of benefits. To make a donation or for more information on the fundraiser, please call 770-562-4501 or visit www.raphaclinic.org. In addition, the organization offers a year-long sponsorship program celebrating sponsors during all annual fundraising events.
Minah Thomas
Rhythm Communications
+1 717-253-6433
mthomas@rhythmcommunications.com