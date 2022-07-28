Submit Release
OffGamers Brings Joy to Japan with PayPal Campaign

Your Gaming Alliance

Japan has always been one of the frontrunners when it comes to video games and having a shopping campaign there will surely yield great results. We believe it will be a major success.”
— said Karyn Thng, Strategic Partnership Director from OffGamers.
SINGAPORE, July 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- OffGamers will be organising an exclusive PayPal campaign for its customers residing in Japan where they can use a special promo code, “PayPalJapan” to get a 5% discount when they checkout using PayPal.

This shopping event will also serve as an opportunity to expose OffGamers’ Japanese customers to the convenience of shopping at OffGamers as this campaign is available on both mobile and web platforms.

Combined with PayPal’s popularity as a globally recognised payment option will also help customers to purchase our products in a more familiar environment because PayPal is a payment method that has been around for a good amount of time.

The campaign period will start on the 17th of June on a first-come-first-serve basis for the first 6,000 customers.


About OffGamers
OffGamers is a leading digital retail distribution and payments platform, offering game credits and top-ups for computer games, content publishers, education, e-commerce cards and telco recharge.

OffGamers Brings Joy to Japan with PayPal Campaign

