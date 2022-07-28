Soundstripe Launches Mobile App to Help Creators Find High-Quality, Royalty-Free Music on the Go
Creators are inherently mobile, and we’re excited to launch this product that is specifically there for them, where they need it most.”NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Soundstripe, a leading provider of unlimited high-quality, royalty-free music, video, and sound effects for creators, announced today the official launch of the Soundstripe mobile app, giving creators the ability to discover, save, stream, and download unlimited music from Soundstripe’s extensive catalog while on the go. The new app allows creators to quickly find the perfect track to sync with their media projects while at the gym, commuting to work, or otherwise away from their computer. The app is currently available for iOS in the App Store and will release shortly for Android on Google Play.
A mobile app has been the #1 request from both visitors and subscribers to Soundstripe, as more content creators and filmmakers look to discover, create, and edit their creative projects while on-the-go. The Soundstripe app is designed for ease-of-use, with a simple yet powerful interface for exploring its diverse music catalog, featuring thousands of high-quality tracks across dozens of genres that are clear for unlimited use on any platform, from YouTube to TikTok to broadcast and film. Users can simultaneously search and filter songs by mood, characteristic, genre, instrument, energy, and more. They can also browse playlists that match their search criteria, enabling them to discover even more relevant songs curated by on-staff music editors. The app features a snappy and smooth scrollable waveform that speeds up the process of examining a song’s sonic characteristics, a feature that promises to save time for creators searching for just the right track. Additionally, users can favorite tracks, create and manage playlists, download music to their device (or a cloud file service), and easily share songs with others.
To see a video of the app in action, click here: https://youtu.be/PBZTSkDZ9SM
“We started Soundstripe with the goal of providing the world’s best royalty-free music catalog that was super easy for creators to use,” said Travis Terrell, Co-Founder and Co-CEO of Soundstripe. “The new Soundstripe mobile app is a big step forward with that vision, as creators can now access many of the same features they love with Soundstripe’s web experience in a native mobile app, while being able to stream, save, and share Soundstripe songs and playlists on their device, boosting their productivity while away from their computers.”
“Creators are inherently mobile, and we’re excited to launch this product that is specifically there for them, where they need it most,” said Lauren Cutrell, VP of Product at Soundstripe. “Whether they are at the gym, in an Uber, or anywhere else inspiration may strike, our music and features will be there as an essential part of their continuous, creative workflow. I look forward to getting feedback on the app from our creator community and continuing to serve them with the best possible features and tools.”
New visitors who have not yet signed up for Soundstripe can create a free account right from the app, including via options to sign in with Apple or Google. Upon creating a free account, users can explore the music library, save favorites, and download song previews all from the mobile app directly. New users can also sign up on the Soundstripe website at soundstripe.com.
About Soundstripe
Soundstripe is one of the industry’s fastest growing providers of unlimited, royalty-free music, stock video, and sound effects for use in videos, podcasts, and other media projects. It is driven by a unique subscription model that lets content creators pay a fee for usage of all the media in Soundstripe’s catalog, with a la carte licenses also available. This approach has led to more than 10 million licenses being issued for tens of thousands of customers in more than 140 countries since Soundstripe’s inception in 2016.
The company is based in Nashville and was named to the Top 100 of the 2022 Inc. Regionals list and the 2020 Inc. 5000 list, cementing its place as one of the fastest-growing private companies in the U.S. It was selected for The Tennessean’s Top Workplaces list in both 2019 and 2020, winning special awards for Values and Best in Leadership for co-founders Travis Terrell, Micah Sannan, and Trevor Hinesley. Soundstripe also won the Game-Changing Startup award in the Entertainment, Sports, and Media category at The Nashville Entrepreneur Center’s 2019 NEXT Awards, and was named one of the city’s Top 10 startup cultures by Powderkeg. For more information, visit soundstripe.com.
