Read more about Three Arrested in East Dublin Shooting Investigation

East Dublin, GA (July 28, 2022) – The GBI has arrested Brian Williams, age 42, of Dublin, Lee Voneric Mack, age 46, of East Dublin, and Leroy Mack Jr., age 47, of Dublin and charged them with one count of aggravated assault, after a shooting incident in East Dublin, GA.  Williams and Mack were arrested on Tuesday, July 26, 2022, and Mack Jr. was arrested on Wednesday, July 27, 2022.

On Saturday, July 23, 2022, the East Dublin Police Department responded to 136 Circle Drive, East Dublin, Georgia about the shooting of Jason Ronald Harvey, age 49, of Dublin.  Harvey was later taken to Fairview Park Hospital and then to Navicent Hospital in Macon, Georgia.  The East Dublin Police Department requested the assistance of the Georgia Bureau of Investigation’s regional investigative office in Eastman.  The investigation has revealed that Harvey had a fight with three individuals while sitting in his car.  During the fight, Harvey was hit by a gunshot.

 The investigation is active and ongoing.  If anyone has information about this investigation, please contact the GBI regional investigative office in Eastman at 478-374-6988 or the East Dublin Police Department at 478-272-6883.  Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS(8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

