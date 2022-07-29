Redemption, Inc. book released and shares life journeys of individuals and organizations who turned failure into success

The book shares journeys of individuals who have had their productive lives taken from them, but a process of redemption and restoration gives a start fresh.

VIRGINIA BEACH, VA, USA, July 29, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Joseph Bucci, a professor at Regent University, just announced the release of his latest book - Redemption, Inc. The book shares the journeys of individuals who have had their productive lives taken from them, but through a process of redemption and restoration are given the opportunity to start fresh.The introduction of the book sets the stage by describing the redemptive journey of TimAllen and other celebrities. The chapters that follow tell compelling true accounts of broken people facing overwhelming circumstances who ultimately found freedom, overcame obstacles, then regained their lives and self-respect through second chances.The turn-around stories featured in the book show the appreciation of those who succeeded and had their negative lives turned around and became truly inspirational to others.“I wanted to show others that no matter what the negative situation is in your life you can change the direction in a positive way and become successful,” said Bucci.He added, “We complete the cycle of redemption by offering work and helping our employees achieve success.”The book is now available as an ebook or paperback through Amazon or your favorite online retailer.For media information please contact Dick BaumbachBaumbach & Fisher Communications, LLC321-544-3440 or baumbachandfisher@gmail.com