Cynergy Technology Celebrates the Success of their Team
Cynergy Technology is excited to announce that a member of their team was nationally recognized for their excellence in service.LONGVIEW, TX, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Longview, TX: Cynergy Technology, a leading provider of IT support and technology consulting services, is proud to announce that Cynergy Technology Systems Engineer, Robert “Bobby” Cloer, has been selected as the Spotlight SE for Q2 in 2022 by Ruckus/Commscope, a multinational technology manufacturer and world leader in networking products and services. This recognition by a global organization is the result of Cynergy Technology's passionate commitment to providing top tier technical support to its customer base.
The Spotlight Employee (SE) program recognizes IT professionals and companies who have demonstrated exceptional performance, leadership, and innovation within their roles. Ruckus Wireless introduced the program in 2016 to recognize and reward employees who go above and beyond in their daily work efforts.
Bobby’s work with Ruckus Cloud, Analytics, and Cloudpath was crucial to Cynergy Technology's ability to demonstrate and implement these cutting-edge abilities within its client base.
Jason Bawcom, VP Systems and Sales Engineering at Ruckus shared this on LinkedIn,
"[...] CYNERGY is something earned and built together with vendor partnerships. It allows us to sense and feel the needs of our customers far more than one can understand or put into words. That is what we experience in Robert Cloer, Sr. Systems Engineer with Cynergy Technology and in support of our Ruckus business."
About the Company:
Cynergy Technology is a full service IT consultancy that specializes in innovative and customized solutions. They have over 40 years of experience developing solutions for both public and private sector clients. Like a general contractor in the construction industry, their dedicated team of professionals create a one-stop experience, combining local and global resources into effective, efficient solutions . They work closely with their clients to understand their needs and provide them with a technology environment that moves the client’s organizations forward and creates new opportunity.
