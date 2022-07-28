Preliminary Agenda Announced for 2022 UAS Summit & Expo
Produced by UAS Magazine, the UAS Summit will provide attendees with a comprehensive overview of the current state of the unmanned aircraft systems industry.GRAND FORKS, ND, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- UAS Magazine announced the preliminary agenda for the 2022 UAS Summit & Expo, the upper Midwest’s premier unmanned aircraft systems event, taking place October 4-5, 2022, in Grand Forks, North Dakota.
New this year, a special event will take place on Monday, October 3rd at Grand Sky Business and Aviation Park featuring a self-guided viewing of the state-of-the-art facilities including Northrop Grumman, General Atomics, Grand Sky Business Park, and Vantis’s Mission & Networking Operations Center. This event is free to registered attendees who are citizens of the U.S.
“The State of North Dakota is known as one of the major industry hubs for commercial UAS activity, and the Grand Forks Region plays a leading role within that ecosystem,” says Keith Lund, president and CEO at Grand Forks Region Economic Development Corporation. “We are excited to see the UAS Summit and Expo continue to expand and showcase the capabilities of the region. Even more exciting is the ever-growing list of companies that are joining the conversation on the North Dakota UAS industry.”
This year highlighted keynote addresses will be given on Tuesday and Wednesday from national and local legislative and industry decision makers such as:
Day 1
• Senator John Hoeven, U.S. Senate
• Representative from the 319th Reconnaissance Wing, Grand Forks Air Force Base
• Col. Nathan Diller, Director, AFWERX
• George Rumford, Director, Test Resource Management Center
• Doug Shaffer, Vice President, Autonomous Intelligence, Surveillance, Reconnaissance, and Targeting Programs, Northrop Grumman Corporation
Day 2
• Senator Kevin Cramer, U.S. Senate
• Andrew Armacost, President, University of North Dakota
• More to be announced
“We are excited to once again showcase some of the most influential UAS entities from United States Senators, top-ranking military officials, DoD contractors, and innovative start-up companies,” says Dayna Bastian, program coordinator for UAS Magazine.
This year’s agenda has been created with informative and timely presentations based on a ratings committee. The agenda will feature speakers with expertise on a specific topic area, including: the current state of the UAS industry; realizing beyond visual line of sight; and finding the future use of UAS in large and small operations.
The 2022 program will have presentations given by the most influential UAS entities from around the world, such as:
• Northrop Grumman Corporation
• Northern Plains UAS Test Site/Vantis
• ASTM BVLOS Navigation Standards Committee
• Dedrone
• Vigilant Aerospace Systems
• Sagetech Avionics
• Airtonomy
• TruWeather Solutions
• University of North Dakota
• Skydio
• Mid-Atlantic Aviation Partnership, Virginia Tech
“We have carved out a section of the program specifically for new companies looking for angel investors,” says John Nelson, vice president of operations, sales and marketing at UAS Magazine. “These companies will have the ability to pitch their product or service to the investors in a closed-door meeting and hopefully walk away with investment dollars injected into their business.”
Information about the angel investments and committee will be provided on the UAS Summit & Expo website.
The Summit, taking place in the original epicenter of drone research, offers the most open airspace in the country. The Northern Plains has become the “Silicon Valley of Drones,” and the sky is now filled with activity from commercial, government and military users.
For more information, visit www.TheUASsummit.com.
