Public hearing to be held for the Missouri Valley proposed U.S. 30 bypass, Harrison County

AMES, Iowa – July 28, 2022 – The Iowa Department of Transportation is holding a public hearing and requesting public input for the proposed U.S. 30 bypass in Missouri Valley, Harrison County.

The Iowa DOT would like to gather public feedback on the environmental documentation, preferred alternative, and potential impacts related to the planned improvements.

The environmental assessment is now available to review at the Missouri Valley Public Library, 420 East Huron Street, Missouri Valley, and is available online at: https://iowadot.gov/ole/NEPA-Compliance/NEPA-documents/US-30-Missouri-Valley-Bypass

The Iowa DOT is providing two meeting formats for the public hearing: in-person and a virtual at your own pace. If you do not have access to the internet, or need assistance viewing the materials, please contact the DOT representative listed below.

In-Person Meeting

Date/Time : August 4, 2022 / 4:30 p.m.

Location : Rand Center, 100 South 4th Street, Missouri Valley

Description : The public hearing will be conducted using a combined open forum and formal format. The open forum will be held from 4:30 to 5:15 p.m., where Iowa DOT staff will be present to informally discuss the project. After the open forum, a formal presentation will be displayed beginning at 5:15 p.m. and followed by a question-and-answer session.

At your own pace Meeting

Date/Time : Anytime between August 4 – August 29, 2022

How to Attend : Navigate to www.iowadot.gov/pim and click on “U.S. 30 Missouri Valley”

Description : Experience a self-guided tour of the proposed project and submit comments and questions at any time during the comment period.

Comments and questions regarding the online public hearing should be received by August 29, 2022.

For general information or to make a comment regarding the proposed project, contact Scott Suhr, transportation planner, Iowa DOT District 4 Office, 2210 E. Seventh Street, Atlantic, Iowa 50022, phone 712-243-3355 or 800-289-4368, email: scott.suhr@iowadot.us.

Visit the Iowa DOT’s project-related public involvement event website at www.iowadot.gov/pim for information about scheduled public meetings and hearings, or view and offer input on any DOT project using the “Map Search” feature. We are piloting REACH a mobile web app that gives you a new way to stay involved and interact with Iowa DOT projects. Create your REACH account at this link: https://reach.iowadotpi.com/. Then, use the REACH app to easily submit comments, register for public meetings or view the “At Your Own Pace” online meetings without logging into the system again. Because it’s optimized for use on a mobile device, commenting and keeping up to date on Iowa DOT projects will be more convenient than ever. If you would like to receive future email notifications, or submit a comment or question regarding this project, go to: https://bit.ly/iowadot4885

If you need more information or special assistance for persons with disabilities or limited English proficiency, contact the Civil Rights Bureau at 515-239-1427.