Monument Capital Management (MCM) Launches Fifth Workforce Housing Fund; Target is $100m, the Firm’s Largest to Date
Often realizing IRR’s of 30 percent, MCM, soon to celebrate its 10th anniversary, looks to continue realizing returns through its proprietary investment model.
We are proud to be a small part of providing high-quality housing to a broad range of the workforce”MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATE, July 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Monument Capital Management (MCM), an A-Rod Corp company and one of the country’s premier fully integrated real estate investment firms, has announced the launch of Monument Opportunity Fund V, the latest of the firm’s value-add workforce housing funds.
— Erin Knight, President of Monument Capital Management
MCM, which will soon celebrate its 10th anniversary, recently expanded its presence with acquisitions in Minnesota. The organization will chiefly focus on continued growth within specified Sunbelt States, as well as within select growth areas in the Midwest.
The launch of Fund V coincides with its first purchase, which will soon be announced.
Having acquired almost $1 billion of real estate assets across 14 states through opportunity funds and joint ventures, MCM employs a nimble strategy that focuses chiefly on secondary and tertiary markets with excellent job growth, a key component of high-need areas for workforce housing.
“The rising cost of homeownership coupled with housing shortages, underscore the need for workforce housing across the country. We believe this will continue to be one of our nation’s greatest needs in the foreseeable future,” says Erin Knight, President of Monument Capital Management. “We are proud to be a small part of providing high-quality housing to a broad range of the workforce.”
“Our proprietary approach has afforded investors excellent returns,” adds Stuart Zook, Monument’s Chief Investment Officer. “We look forward to furthering our successful approach, creating a win/win for both our investors and for the residents of our many communities.”
For more information about Monument Capital Management and/or investment information, please visit www.mcmgmtllc.com.
About Monument Capital Management
Monument Capital Management (MCM), an A-Rod Corp company, is one of the country’s premier fully integrated real estate investment firms. Specifically targeting markets with a strong demand for workforce housing, MCM has acquired almost $1 billion of real estate assets across 14 states through opportunity funds and joint ventures. The organization strategically identifies assets in markets with attractive demographics at a deal size where competition is limited, and its seasoned team can immediately leverage its operational expertise. The firm has excelled at its mission of investing in real estate assets where it can add value and deliver superior, risk adjusted returns, while protecting capital and mitigating downside risks.
