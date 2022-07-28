Submit Release
MSD Commission meets Tuesday, August 2

For Immediate Release
July 28, 2022
 
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – The Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School Public Safety Commission Meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, August 2, 2022, in the FLA Live Arena (formerly BB&T Center).
 
The meeting agenda is online here.
 
What: Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School Public Safety Commission Meeting
 
Time: 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Doors to the conference room will open 45 minutes prior to the start of the meeting for media and 30 minutes prior for the public.  The conference room will close 15 minutes after completion of the meeting.
                                                                             
Where: FLA Live Arena
 
Address: 1 Panther Parkway
               Sunrise, FL 33323
 
Parking: Use Gate 5 and park in Lot B 
 
The Florida Channel will be streaming the meeting live at https://thefloridachannel.org/.
 
The Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School Public Safety Commission is an independent body with members appointed by the Governor, Senate President and House Speaker.   Pinellas County Sheriff Bob Gualtieri is the chairman. 
 
For Further Information Contact:
FDLE Office of Public Information
(850) 410-7001

