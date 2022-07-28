UL Solutions and StratusVue Announce Partnership to Advance Data Transparency for the Built Environment

Managing Closeout and Handover

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, USA, July 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- UL Solutions, a global leader in applied safety science, and StratusVue, a provider of cloud-based project management solutions for commercial construction projects, announced StratusVue’s StratusLink™ powered by UL Solutions, a partnership to further develop and integrate the companies’ platforms to enable as-built data linking and management for construction information.

StratusLink™ powered by UL Solutions will link construction as-built data to UL Solutions product and life safety data in UL Product iQ®, the UL Solutions online location for certification information, and UL SPOT, the UL Solutions database containing product sustainability.

“In the built environment, it is critical to efficiently leverage and access data to help advance safe, smart and sustainable buildings,” said John Goecke, CEO at StratusVue. “Linking asset information to built data with product safety and standards information will provide a better understanding of what is contained in a building. Linking information to UL Solutions presents a more holistic view of a building.”

StratusVue’s partnership with UL Solutions will provide information that will help enable safer buildings. “This, however, is just the tip of the iceberg. Our machine learning and deep linking will allow building owners and managers to access all their building documents in an intelligent and simple way for better, healthier buildings,” Goecke said.

“Many factors are impacting the health of work environments,” said Neil Lakomiak project management director of the Built Environment group, UL Solutions. “Creating a safe, smart and sustainable building is critically important as stakeholders — from tenants and staff to visitors — have placed a heightened importance of building health and wellness as a key factor in the gradual return to in-person work. Reducing risk and cost associated with occupant health issues while helping improve productivity, work environmental quality can also help improve employee and occupant performance

and increase the value of a building and company while providing visibility into potential problems so they can be addressed early and with documented

solutions. Through our partnership with StratusVue, we believe linking documents to products and plans creates a holistic view into a building’s DNA and is the next step in data-driven decision making as it relates to improving the built environment.”

About StratusVue

StratusVue provides a leading integrated construction management platform that connects people with the information they need to succeed in construction and the built environment. StratusLink has been developed to help all users semantically understand unstructured data via advanced machine learning and intelligence tools.

About UL Solutions

A global leader in applied safety science, UL Solutions transforms safety, security and sustainability challenges into opportunities for customers in more than 100 countries. UL Solutions delivers testing, inspection and certification services, together with software products and advisory offerings, that support our customers’ product innovation and business growth.

The UL Certification Marks serve as a recognized symbol of trust in our customers’ products and reflect an unwavering commitment to advancing our safety mission. We help our customers innovate, launch new products and services, navigate global markets and complex supply chains and grow sustainably and responsibly into the future. Our science is your advantage.