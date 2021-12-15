StratusVue and Sage Extend Partnership Between Project Management and Accounting Systems

StratusVue and Sage deepen their relationship and integration suite to include the Intacct for Construction platform.

CHICAGO, IL, USA, December 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- We’re excited to announce that StratusVue and Sage have extended our partnership to strengthen the value of the current Sage 100 and 300 CRE integration and include a complete Job Cost integration to the Sage Intacct for Construction platform.

This partnership will improve the lives of all construction stakeholders who rely on collaboration and integration between the office and the field. With hundreds of customers already benefiting from the advanced integration, we have an opportunity now to deliver one of the best integrated solutions available in the built environment.

“Connecting the office to the field is critical to collaboration and compressing your schedule while reducing risk. Extending our partnership offers a deeper understanding of the needs presented both internally and externally to project teams.” said John Goecke, President of StratusVue

“We’re excited to extend our relationship with StratusVue and believe that combining our efforts to offer additional choices to the construction industry will enable us to provide a better experience for all of our customers,” said Dustin Stephens, Vice President at Sage Construction & Real Estate.