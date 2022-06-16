Headquartered in Boston, FUSE Group Extends the Technology Outlook of Their Future with StratusVue

FUSE Group LLC chooses StratusVue to Improve Collaboration and Communication

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, USA, June 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- StratusVue, a leading provider of construction management software, announced today that FUSE Group is using the StratusVue solution to improve communication and collaboration on its construction projects and implement real-time monitoring of its progress on job sites.

FUSE Group identifies as the foundation for the buildings that shape our landscape. Offering a broad array of construction services and the holding company for three entities of self-performing contractors which are FUSE Builds, FUSE Equip, and FUSE Specialty.

“After a comprehensive review and vetting process, we are extremely excited to announce FUSE has committed to StratusVue for our new project management and document management software solution. This powerful, cloud and mobile-based software will significantly increase our efficiency and our ability to collaborate. StratusVue, has deep construction roots - they understand our business and our field’s needs. The product also has deep and comprehensive integration with our ERP system, Sage 300 (Timberline). It is a web-based product that can be accessed via any browser as well as a fully FUSE branded mobile app available on the App Store.” said Alex Tsouvalas.

About FUSE Group

FUSE Group is the foundation for the buildings that shape our landscape. We’re a one-stop shop for a broad array of construction services by our self-performing contractors, including general requirements, equipment and supply, concrete, and special projects.

FUSE Builds is responsible for employing the carpenters, laborers, and contractors that specialize in everything from open construction sites and ground-up construction, to renovations in active laboratories and hospital spaces. StratusVue is a key component to their success as their responsibilities are highly tied to rapid responses to job site emergencies such as floods, demolitions and rebuilds which all require and rely upon infallible collaboration.

With a name synonymous with reliability, FUSE Equip is the resource that supplies and operates the tower cranes, hoists, and heavy equipment solutions that make construction possible. They are the workers that lift your projects and enhance our lives by raising the buildings that transform the skylines of the cities we all call home. The StratusVue solution increases the energy, harnesses the grit, and builds upon the experience of the entire FUSE team.

FUSE Specialty surpasses the strategic needs of their clients by providing expertise in specialized trades such as concrete and miscellaneous Division 10 related specialties. They have proven their ability to leverage their top-tier knowledge and time-tested skills to dig in and build your projects from start to finish. Digitizing their operations and production tracking processes with StratusVue allows them to confidently face every challenge they encounter and build your project with pride.



About StratusVue

To be competitive and successful in today's construction industry, a firm must take advantage of a technology solution that is able to manage all the information the entire team of contractors, subcontractors, and specialists use to make decisions. With desktop, tablet, and mobile access, StratusVue's cloud-based SaaS platform is that solution.

For construction projects, transparency is essential. It provides everyone involved with a live status report of the past, present, and future of the project. StratusVue is a collaborative solution that improves and enhances transparency by allowing everyone on the entire team to see what is happening on the entire project in real time - reducing risks, rework, and delays.

With true financial integrations, accountability is an absolute necessity. It holds individuals accountable for their project actions, and businesses for their team’s performance. The StratusVue transaction log provides 100% verification of all activity on the project, allowing each team to focus their attention on moving forward.