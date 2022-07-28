Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,113 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 212,773 in the last 365 days.

Employee Delivers Joy to High School Students, Receives Recognition from the Career and Technical Association of Texas

Shop LC business representative nominated for career and technical education initiative

We are fortunate that Shop LC has partnered with Round Rock ISD to allow young designers to use creativity, and imagination in a hands-on way and see their designs through the production phase.”
— Hafedh Azaiez, Round Rock ISD Superintendent
AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Shop LC representative Michelle Long is being recognized by the Career and Technical Association of Texas (CTAT) as the 2022 CTAT Champion of the Year. The award recognizes any individuals or entities that contribute to the improvement, promotion, development and progress of career and technical education (CTE)

WATCH STUDENTS IN ACTION

"These types of unique partnerships do not exist everywhere, said Hafedh Azaiez, Round Rock ISD Superintendent. "We are fortunate that Shop LC has partnered with Round Rock ISD to allow young designers to use creativity, and imagination in a hands-on way and see their designs through the production phase. This is truly a well-rounded approach and a school-business partnership at its best."

Michelle Long and Shop LC are being recognized for their collaboration with Round Rock ISD CTE Program known as the Fashion Collective. The pilot program helps students take a deep-dive, hands on approach to the fashion industry. For an entire school year, Shop LC provided guest speakers and insight into the industry production cycle while working closely with educators to ensure alignment to classroom needs. The program finale was a fashion show with the support of Fashion by Texas, Matt Sweeney, followed by a competition. The payoff: top students with winning designs will work with Shop LC merchants to see their designs come to life and air on Shop LC TV. Winners also receive a percentage of sales.

For the 2022-23 school year, Shop LC has plans to continue the program with RRISD and is looking to expand with other area districts and universities.

About Shop LC
Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Shop LC, is a wholly owned subsidiary of Vaibhav Global Ltd. (VGL), a vertically integrated company with global sourcing and manufacturing capabilities. Shop LC is a value-conscious, interactive retailer focused on the fine jewelry, beauty, fashion, home decor and lifestyle product categories. Established in 2007, Shop LC reaches approximately 73 million U.S. households via high-definition programming offered live 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year. Additionally, every purchase provides a meal to a hungry child through the Your Purchase Feeds Program. For more information visit www.shoplc.com and download the interactive app on iTunes, Google Play or many other streaming devices or televisions.

Darren Bogus
Shop LC
+ +1 512-903-3021
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

You just read:

Employee Delivers Joy to High School Students, Receives Recognition from the Career and Technical Association of Texas

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Textiles & Fabric Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.