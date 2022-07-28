Employee Delivers Joy to High School Students, Receives Recognition from the Career and Technical Association of Texas
Shop LC business representative nominated for career and technical education initiative
We are fortunate that Shop LC has partnered with Round Rock ISD to allow young designers to use creativity, and imagination in a hands-on way and see their designs through the production phase.”AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Shop LC representative Michelle Long is being recognized by the Career and Technical Association of Texas (CTAT) as the 2022 CTAT Champion of the Year. The award recognizes any individuals or entities that contribute to the improvement, promotion, development and progress of career and technical education (CTE)
— Hafedh Azaiez, Round Rock ISD Superintendent
WATCH STUDENTS IN ACTION
"These types of unique partnerships do not exist everywhere, said Hafedh Azaiez, Round Rock ISD Superintendent. "We are fortunate that Shop LC has partnered with Round Rock ISD to allow young designers to use creativity, and imagination in a hands-on way and see their designs through the production phase. This is truly a well-rounded approach and a school-business partnership at its best."
Michelle Long and Shop LC are being recognized for their collaboration with Round Rock ISD CTE Program known as the Fashion Collective. The pilot program helps students take a deep-dive, hands on approach to the fashion industry. For an entire school year, Shop LC provided guest speakers and insight into the industry production cycle while working closely with educators to ensure alignment to classroom needs. The program finale was a fashion show with the support of Fashion by Texas, Matt Sweeney, followed by a competition. The payoff: top students with winning designs will work with Shop LC merchants to see their designs come to life and air on Shop LC TV. Winners also receive a percentage of sales.
For the 2022-23 school year, Shop LC has plans to continue the program with RRISD and is looking to expand with other area districts and universities.
About Shop LC
Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Shop LC, is a wholly owned subsidiary of Vaibhav Global Ltd. (VGL), a vertically integrated company with global sourcing and manufacturing capabilities. Shop LC is a value-conscious, interactive retailer focused on the fine jewelry, beauty, fashion, home decor and lifestyle product categories. Established in 2007, Shop LC reaches approximately 73 million U.S. households via high-definition programming offered live 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year. Additionally, every purchase provides a meal to a hungry child through the Your Purchase Feeds Program. For more information visit www.shoplc.com and download the interactive app on iTunes, Google Play or many other streaming devices or televisions.
Darren Bogus
Shop LC
+ +1 512-903-3021
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn