CBP Goes Paperless with Global Entry

DALLAS – U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) ports of entry in two Texas locations announced an enhancement to their Global Entry (GE) kiosks. If you are a Global Entry member traveling internationally through Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport (DFW) or Bush Intercontinental Airport (IAH) in Houston, starting July 26, you will receive secure and expedited processing using CBP’s new facial biometric paperless kiosks.

This enhanced process eliminates paper receipts and leverages mobile officer technology to further secure and streamline travel for Global Entry members while protecting traveler privacy and enhancing the customer experience.

Global Entry at Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport are

now paperless.

CBP is excited for the next stage of Global Entry facial biometric kiosks at DFW and IAH as we continue to upgrade CBP’s premier Trusted Traveler Program. This innovative solution using biometric facial comparison technology enhances our Global Entry program for both travelers and officers by reducing physical touchpoints and expediting member processing.

“We're very pleased to have both DFW and IAH Airports come on board to enhance our Global Entry Arrival process," said Judson W. Murdock II, CBP Director of Field Operations, Houston. "This enhancement will allow us to streamline the arrival process for Global Entry members by continuing to reduce the time in the arrivals line for thousands of eligible travelers entering the United States."

The new paperless biometric kiosks utilize facial comparison and mobile officer technology by confirming traveler identity and making an admissibility decision without producing a receipt. This process will continue to enable increasingly contactless processing and a reduced environmental footprint through the elimination of paper receipts.

Global Entry is a CBP program that allows expedited clearance for pre-approved, low-risk travelers upon arrival in the United States. Members enter the United States through automatic kiosks at select airports. To learn more about Global Entry, or how to enroll, please visit the below:

