Global Ocular Implants Market Trends, Strategies, Opportunities For 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, July 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Ocular Implants Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the ocular implants market size is expected to grow from $11.14 billion in 2021 to $11.93 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.07%. The global ocular implants market size is expected to grow to $15.75 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.20%. The increasing prevalence of eye disorders across the world is going to be a major driver in the ocular implants market growth.

The ocular implants market consists of the sales of eye implants by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used to improve the eyes of a person. These implants help improve the sight of people who have lost an eye to injury or disease. They are commonly called "glass eyes" because they are made up of hard plastic acrylic. The prosthetic eye has a shell form, consisting of a clear, artificial lens implant, used to replace a cloudy natural lens in cataract surgery.

Global Ocular Implants Market Trends

Technological advancements and innovations have been a key trend gaining popularity in the ocular implants market. Technological advancements are the discovery of knowledge that helps in developing products using advanced technology. Major companies operating in the ocular implants market are focused on developing new technological solutions to meet customer demand and make ocular implants more advanced.

Global Ocular Implants Market Segments

The global ocular implants market is segmented:

By Product: Intraocular Lens, Corneal Implants, Orbital Implants, Glaucoma Implants, Others

By Application: Glaucoma Surgery, Diabetic Retinopathy, Age-Related Macular Degeneration

By End-User: Specialty Eye Institutes, Hospitals, Clinics

By Geography: The global ocular implants market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

Ocular Implants Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides ocular implants market overviews, ocular implants industry analysis and forecasts market size and growth for the global ocular implants market, ocular implants market share, ocular implants market segments and geographies, ocular implants market trends, ocular implants market players, ocular implants market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The ocular implants market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Ocular Implants Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Alcon Inc., Bausch & Lomb Inc., Carl Zeiss AG, ZEISS International, STAAR Surgical Company, Morcher GmbH, Hoya Corporation and Glaukos Corporation.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

