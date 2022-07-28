Global Frozen, Canned and Dried Food Market Size And Market Growth Opportunities

Frozen, Canned and Dried Food Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends And Forecast To 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Frozen, Canned and Dried Food Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the frozen, canned and dried food market size is expected to grow from $383.43 billion in 2021 to $420.08 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.6%. The frozen, canned and dried food market is expected to grow to $578.95 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 8.3%. The increasing demand for local, sustainable, and organic food production is expected to positively impact the frozen, canned, and dried food market during the forecast period.

The frozen, canned and dried food market consist of sales of frozen and canned fruit and vegetables by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that produce frozen and canned fruit and vegetables. This market does not include unprocessed fruit and vegetables which are part of the agricultural market. The companies in the industry package and distribute their products through various distribution channels to both individual customers and commercial establishments.

Global Frozen, Canned and Dried Food Market Trends

Frozen food manufacturers are using technologies such as individual quick freezing (IQF) to improve the yield and quality of frozen foods. The IQF method involves transferring the individual food items on a conveyor belt into a blast freezer that quickly freezes the items. With the IQF method, every individual piece of food is frozen separately, as opposed to bulk or block freezing. This method boosts yield by 1.5-3% and results in better quality products with high nutritional value and less wastage.

Global Frozen, Canned and Dried Food Market Segments

By Type: Frozen Food, Canned and Ambient Food

By Distribution Channel: Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores, E-Commerce, Others

By User: Food Service Industry, Retail Users

Subsegments Covered: Frozen Fruit, Juice, and Vegetable, Frozen Specialty Food, Fruit and Vegetable Canning, Specialty Canning, Dried and Dehydrated Food

By Geography: The global frozen, canned and dried food market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific accounts for the largest share.

Frozen, Canned and Dried Food Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides frozen, canned and dried food global market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global frozen, canned and dried food global market, frozen, canned and dried food global market share, frozen, canned and dried food market segments and geographies, frozen canned and dried food market trends, frozen, canned and dried food market players, frozen, canned and dried food global market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The frozen, canned and dried food market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Frozen, Canned and Dried Food Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Nestle S.A., The Kraft Heinz Company, McCain Foods Limited, Abbott Laboratories, Tyson Foods Inc, The Campbell Soup Company, Unilever plc, General Mills, Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc., Nomad Foods Ltd.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

And so much more.

