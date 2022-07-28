U.S. Chamber Endorses Lisa Murkowski for U.S. Senate

Washington, D.C. – The U.S. Chamber of Commerce today announced its endorsement for Senator Lisa Murkowski (R-AK-Sen) in her re-election campaign. The Chamber endorses pro-business candidates for federal office who vigorously support public policy to advance economic growth, support jobs, and promote fiscal responsibility.

“Senator Murkowski has an impressive record of leadership and delivering results for the hardworking people and businesses of Alaska,” said U.S. Chamber of Commerce Executive Vice President and Chief Policy Officer Neil Bradley. “She has a proven history of partnering with members on both sides of the aisle to advance major legislation and championing policies to support a vibrant economy. As a lead author of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, Senator Murkowski delivered for Alaska with much needed improvements for roads, bridges, water, and broadband infrastructure. Senator Murkowski is a strong advocate for American businesses of all sizes, and her sensible, common-sense approach benefits Alaska and the United States. The U.S. Chamber is proud to support her re-election.”

"I am honored to receive this endorsement of my re-election campaign from the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, an organization that represents businesses across Alaska and the country,” said Senator Lisa Murkowski. “We have worked hard to advance legislation that supports a strong and vibrant economy, promotes job creation, enables economic growth, and increases America's competitiveness on the world stage. I look forward to working together with the Chamber and their members over the next 6 years."

“Senator Murkowski has been a steadfast champion of the tourism industry in Alaska, especially during our darkest days through the pandemic,” said Arne Johnson, President of Wings Airways. “Her ability to work across party lines combined with her determination to do what’s best for Alaska is exactly what we need to grow our economy and ensure a prosperous future for all Alaskans. We are proud to support Lisa Murkowski for re-election this November.”

“Lynden supports re-electing Lisa Murkowski to the U.S. Senate,” said Jim Jansen, Chairman of Lynden Inc. “With marine, truck and air transportation operations throughout Alaska, Lynden’s future is dependent on a stable economy and continued investment in our state. This requires a strong, smart and hardworking Senator with seniority, who always puts Alaska first.”

