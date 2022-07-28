From Doja Cat To Dream Foods, Hip Hop Duo Banded Future Is Making Waves

Three-time international award-winning U.S. hip hop duo Banded Future poses with Colombian singer Shelly while holding new music video sponsor African Dream Foods' sauces. Zap Rath (Banded Future) plays guitar beside Doja Cat in "Vegas" music video

After winning their third international award, Banded Future is now capitalizing on the global music scene.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2022/EINPresswire.com/ -- There is a new wave of music coming out of Los Angeles, and it’s already going worldwide. In less than 18 months, singer Jericho Law and rapper Zap Rath of Banded Future have won 3 international awards for their music. There is no lack of talent with this pair as both members combine to play nearly a dozen musical instruments and write and produce all of their own songs. They are choosing to forego the album approach in releasing new music, and instead are releasing singles every few months, acquiring another crowd of followers with each new song.

Fans of the duo are also still reeling after Zap Rath’s surprise cameo appearance in Doja Cat’s “Vegas” music video. “It was a chaotic experience,” says Zap. “I knew how to play so many instruments that they didn’t know which one to give me. Then, they handed me a guitar, and it was just me and her!” Zap has also been spotted in the music videos of several other well-known performers, including Camila Cabello and Action Bronson. The duo has parlayed their success into their current California Dreamin’ Tour, and they have been traveling since May, performing in front of audiences from San Francisco to San Diego. However, even with all of this success, their latest track might just be the big summer hit they have been looking for.

Banded Future’s new single “Sauce” is a high-energy groove that blurs the lines between the Latin, hip hop, and EDM genres. It also crosses geographic borders with collaborators from two different continents joining in to push the song to more audiences. The “Sauce” single and music video feature Shelly, an incredible singer from Colombia whose vocals are reminiscent of popular Colombian artist and music industry veteran Shakira. “We were immediately amazed not only by her voice, but also by her professionalism as an independent artist,” says Jericho. And, with nearly 32,000 Instagram followers, Shelly’s audience has been a significant boost for the song.

Banded Future acquired their second collaborator after their performance at the First Annual West Coast Hot Sauce Experience in San Diego. There, they met David Schmunk, founder of a South African sauce company called African Dream Foods. The company sells their sauces and seasonings worldwide, sources their ingredients from Africa, engages in fair trade, and contributes to wildlife conservation with every purchase. After Banded Future explained the concept of “Sauce,” David was immediately intrigued.

African Dream Foods has since signed on to be the official sponsor of the "Sauce" music video, and this has only added more fuel to the fire of this release. “We think ‘Sauce’ will be a summer hit,” says David, “and through this we are looking forward to gaining more awareness not just about our amazing African flavors but about our animal conservation mission.” With collaborators from three countries, this is undoubtedly a powerful and innovative joint venture for the entertainment industry to watch. And if Banded Future continues to produce this unique flavor of music, pretty soon we’ll all be saying, “Gimme dat Sauce!”

Listeners can hear "Sauce" on all major music streaming platforms and watch the music video on the Banded Future YouTube Channel.

For more information or to arrange an interview please contact bandedfuture@gmail.com

Banded Future - Sauce (Official Video) ft. Shelly and African Dream Foods