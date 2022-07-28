Michael J. Millar joins the EnPower team as Vice President
Michael J. Millar, Vice President of Marketing and Business Development, EnPower Inc.
It is a once in a career opportunity to build the team that will execute EnPower’s commercialization of fast charge batteries for everything that rolls, floats and flies”INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA, USA, July 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- EnPower, Inc. today announced the appointment of Michael J. Millar as Vice President of Marketing and Business Development.
“We are delighted to welcome Mike Millar to the EnPower team. This has been a year of transition from research and development to production, and Mike’s background in e-mobility applications makes him uniquely qualified to lead our commercial efforts,” said CEO Annette Finsterbusch. “Mike joins EnPower to execute the go-to-market effort for high-performance, fast charge battery cells built with EnPower’s patented multilayer electrodes, leading the commercial ramp to full-scale manufacturing design and serving as key driver in the company’s transition to full-scale manufacturing.”
Millar joins the battery manufacturer from Navistar, a leading commercial vehicle and school bus OEM based in Chicago, IL. At Navistar he was a key leader of Navistar’s NEXT e-Mobility Solutions team of Rochester Hills, MI, where he was Business Development & Marketing Lead charged with the marketing for all the company’s zero-emission initiatives, including electric vehicles.
Prior to that, Millar was Global Strategic Marketing and Communications Manager for PPG Industries, the $15 billion coatings supplier based in Pittsburg, PA. There, he led the global marketing for PPG’s Automotive Coatings division and was a founding member of its lithium-ion battery coatings team.
Millar said he looks forward to driving EnPower’s commercialization of its step-change battery tech that enables fast charging without degradation.
“My background in lithium-ion batteries, tier one suppliers, and at the OEM level provides valuable insight and networks that will help accelerate the commercialization of EnPower’s technology,” Millar said.
“I am very excited about EnPower’s trajectory in the battery market,” he said. “It is a once in a career opportunity to build the team that will execute EnPower’s commercialization of fast charge batteries for everything that rolls, floats and flies.”
Added Finsterbusch, "Mike's experience, drive, and humility complement the executive team well. Together, this team is laser-focused on executing a plan to address a range of applications that benefit from high-performance lithium-ion battery cells."
EnPower, Inc. is a lithium-ion battery company poised to become the U.S. leader in advanced battery manufacturing. EnPower’s technology advantage lies in its patented multilayer electrodes, which address the trade-off between energy and power. High energy density cells with EnPower’s electrodes can repeatedly fast charge without degradation to service life, solving a critical challenge to the mass adoption of electric vehicles.
