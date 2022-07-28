Award Winning Community Business Catalyst Dr. Gloria Pope Founder of Black Girl Everything, LLC Impacts The Motor City

Dr. Gloria Pope at The Shops on Top Black Girl Everything, LLC Detroit Pop-up and Book Tour Black Girl Everything, LLC

DETROIT, MICHIGAN, USA, July 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Over this past week, the Hot Sam’s Black Wall Street event took place and the announcement of almost $1.3 Million going to Black Lives Matter Protesters for the incidents during the 2020 George Floyd march. Nothing compares to Black Girl Everything, LLC’s Pop Up Shop and Book Tour Event at The Shops on Top. Dr. Gloria Pope, Founder of Black Girl Everyhting, LLC brought Women of Color entrepreneurs to TheMotor City. Yele Stitches of Yele African Fashion of Luxury Fashion was the Special Featured Vendor of the event. The other vendors consisted of The Bing Jewels @blingjewels_, The Tie Queen @thetiequeen, Jakayla Moore Accessories @jakaylamarie_accessories, Waisted Beadz NYC @waistedbeadznyc, Infinity Blu Events @infinitybluevents, Vaness Moore, Author of Love and The Business @vanessa_blacklove_moore, MK Pads, LLC @marilyn.mcgee, and Sassy Fashion Corner @sassyfashioncorner. Detroit’s Very Own, Dr. Danielle Benson of The Heal Her Collective @thehealhercollective and 1:11 The Collective @111thecollective stopped by and gave encouraging words for the attendees and vendors.

The phenomenal Schneps Media Award-winning Dr. Gloria Pope founded Black Girl Everything to utilize her passion for education to see women of color take larger margins as business owners. And to provide them with a supportive network that will allow them to grow within the collective and outside. Each year the organization hosts various workshops, retreats, and pop tours across the United States of America. They also give back to the young women of color in the communities that seek to start their own businesses by offering scholarships for continuing education after high school.

Next up is BGE’s Summer Day Party & Brunch Pop-up event on Saturday, June 6th at The Garden in Mount Vernon, NY. A time to enjoy good food, music, and drinks while networking with other business owners. DJ Pursue @dj_pursue will be providing the music. It is only a $5 entry fee for this most anticipated event of the summer. For more information to purchase a ticket or birthday package for the Summer Brunch Pop-up, click here to grab one. To obtain media credentials for the events, click here to fill out the form.

