Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,027 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 212,178 in the last 365 days.

LAINEY WILSON ROUNDS OUT THE PEPSI MID AMERICA RIVER RADIO GRANDSTAND

Du Quoin, IL - The Du Quoin State Fair is excited to announce the final act for the Pepsi Mid America River Radio Grandstand. ACM New Female Artist of the Year, Lainey Wilson will headline the grandstand Thursday, September 1.


The singer-songwriter landed her first No. 1 on the Country radio charts with "Things a Man Oughta Know," which went on to win the ACM Award for Song of the Year. She recently clinched her second No. 1 with "Never Say Never" with Cole Swindell. Her current single, "Heart Like A Truck" is climbing up the charts as she is set to join the cast of Yellowstone this fall in Season 5 of the hit show.

"We are excited to be rounding out the lineup with an award-winning female voice who is making her mark in country music," said Du Quoin State Fair Manager Josh Gross. "Adding Lainey to the already stellar lineup means we are going to have a great 100th Anniversary celebration in Du Quoin at the end of the August. "

Ticket sales for all announced shows will be available at the Du Quoin State Fair box office Monday-Friday 8:00am-4:00pm and at ticketmaster.com. Fairgoers are reminded that Ticketmaster is the only authorized online ticket broker for the Du Quoin State Fair. All other websites and offers may be fraudulent and buyers should beware.


Friday, August 26: Harness Racing


Saturday, August 27: Cole Swindell with Ashley Cooke and Dylan Marlowe


Tier 2 - $35 / Tier 1 - $48


Sunday, August 28: I Love the 90's: Montell Jordan, Tone Loc, Rob Base and Young MC


Tier 1 - $25


Monday, August 29: Randy Houser with Murphy 500


Tier 2- $25 / Tier 1- $30


Tuesday, August 30: Jordan Davis with Maddie & Tae


Tier 2 - $25 / Tier 1 - $30


Wednesday, August 31: Chase Rice with TBD


Tier 2 - $25 / Tier 1 - $35


Thursday, September 1: Lainey Wilson with TBD


Tier 2 - $25 / Tier 1 - $30


Friday, September 2: Jeff Foxworthy


Tier 2 - $25 / Tier 1 - $30


Saturday, September 3: ARCA Races


Sunday, September 4: USAC Races


The Du Quoin State Fair runs from August 26-September 5. Admission to the fair is free, parking is $15 for Gate 1 and $10 for all other gates.


You just read:

LAINEY WILSON ROUNDS OUT THE PEPSI MID AMERICA RIVER RADIO GRANDSTAND

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.