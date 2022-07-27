LAINEY WILSON ROUNDS OUT THE PEPSI MID AMERICA RIVER RADIO GRANDSTAND

Du Quoin, IL - The Du Quoin State Fair is excited to announce the final act for the Pepsi Mid America River Radio Grandstand. ACM New Female Artist of the Year, Lainey Wilson will headline the grandstand Thursday, September 1.





The singer-songwriter landed her first No. 1 on the Country radio charts with "Things a Man Oughta Know," which went on to win the ACM Award for Song of the Year. She recently clinched her second No. 1 with "Never Say Never" with Cole Swindell. Her current single, "Heart Like A Truck" is climbing up the charts as she is set to join the cast of Yellowstone this fall in Season 5 of the hit show.

"We are excited to be rounding out the lineup with an award-winning female voice who is making her mark in country music," said Du Quoin State Fair Manager Josh Gross. "Adding Lainey to the already stellar lineup means we are going to have a great 100th Anniversary celebration in Du Quoin at the end of the August. "

Ticket sales for all announced shows will be available at the Du Quoin State Fair box office Monday-Friday 8:00am-4:00pm and at ticketmaster.com . Fairgoers are reminded that Ticketmaster is the only authorized online ticket broker for the Du Quoin State Fair. All other websites and offers may be fraudulent and buyers should beware.





Friday, August 26: Harness Racing





Saturday, August 27: Cole Swindell with Ashley Cooke and Dylan Marlowe





Tier 2 - $35 / Tier 1 - $48





Sunday, August 28: I Love the 90's: Montell Jordan, Tone Loc, Rob Base and Young MC





Tier 1 - $25





Monday, August 29: Randy Houser with Murphy 500





Tier 2- $25 / Tier 1- $30





Tuesday, August 30: Jordan Davis with Maddie & Tae





Tier 2 - $25 / Tier 1 - $30





Wednesday, August 31: Chase Rice with TBD





Tier 2 - $25 / Tier 1 - $35





Thursday, September 1: Lainey Wilson with TBD





Tier 2 - $25 / Tier 1 - $30





Friday, September 2: Jeff Foxworthy





Tier 2 - $25 / Tier 1 - $30





Saturday, September 3: ARCA Races





Sunday, September 4: USAC Races





The Du Quoin State Fair runs from August 26-September 5. Admission to the fair is free, parking is $15 for Gate 1 and $10 for all other gates.



