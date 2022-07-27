Mars Petcare to expand Kansas City manufacturing facility, investing $82 million and creating 95 new jobs

Leading pet food and products manufacturer Mars Petcare announced today it will invest more than $82 million to enhance its manufacturing facility in Kansas City, creating 95 new jobs. The expansion will increase the location’s production to meet rising demand for dog and cat treats.

“We applaud Mars Petcare for its commitment to Missouri and its continued investment in Kansas City,” said Governor Mike Parson. “Since the facility opened in 2006, Mars Petcare has embraced local talent to create jobs and boost the regional economy. We look forward to seeing the additional positive impact this expansion will have for our state.”

Mars Petcare’s expansion will increase production capacity for GREENIES™ treats by more than 75 percent, or more than 940 million treats per year. Upgrades also include the addition of new processing and packaging machinery, as well as utilities and infrastructure. The facility currently employs more than 260 employees, with new jobs filling positions for Mars Petcare Associates. The average annual salary for these positions is well above the county average wage.

“As the bond between people and their pets has never been stronger, we’re dedicated to answering the ever-growing needs of pet parents and furthering our purpose: A Better World for Pets,” said Ikdeep Singh, Global President, Mars Pet Nutrition. “We’re proud to deepen our commitment to Kansas City and to our Associates who play a critical role in continuing to deliver product innovation to meet the new ways pet parents seek to bond with and feed their pets.”

Mars Petcare’s Kansas City facility is one of more than a dozen sites in the nation and has served as a fundamental hub for treat manufacturing since 2006. Brands produced at the facility include GREENIES™ PILL POCKETS™, GREENIES™ Dog Supplements and GREENIES™ Dental Dog Treats, and Pill Assist™ Cat by ROYAL CANIN®. Construction started earlier this year with completion expected in early 2023.

“Kansas City’s strong workforce and pro-business climate have made it a vibrant and ideal location for manufacturers like Mars Petcare,” said Maggie Kost, Acting Director of the Department of Economic Development. “This expansion is creating more quality jobs and demonstrates confidence in our state’s business advantages. We appreciate our partners’ work on this significant project that will strengthen the Kansas City region’s ability to prosper for years to come.”

“We're thrilled to have Mars Petcare continue to expand in our community,” said Steven Anthony, Executive Director of Business Development for the Economic Development Corporation of Kansas City. “Their growth is indicative of the momentum we're seeing in new job creation and business attraction as a result of our business-friendly leadership and focus on making KCMO a great place to live and work.”

About Mars Petcare

Part of Mars, Incorporated, a family-owned business with more than a century of history making diverse products and offering services for people and the pets people love, the 85,000 Associates across 50+ countries in Mars Petcare are dedicated to one purpose: A BETTER WORLD FOR PETS. With 85 years of experience, our portfolio of almost 50 brands serves the health and nutrition needs of the world’s pets – including brands PEDIGREE®, WHISKAS®, ROYAL CANIN®, NUTRO™, GREENIES™, SHEBA®, CESAR®, IAMS™ and EUKANUBA™ as well as the Waltham Petcare Science Institute which has advanced research in the nutrition and health of pets for over 50 years. Mars Petcare is also a leading veterinary health provider through an international network of over 2,000 pet hospitals and diagnostic services including BANFIELD™, BLUEPEARL™, VCA™, Linnaeus, AniCura and Antech. We’re also active in innovation and technology for pets, with WISDOM PANEL™ genetic health screening and DNA testing for dogs, the WHISTLE™ GPS dog tracker, and LEAP VENTURE STUDIO accelerator and COMPANION FUND programs that drive innovation and disruption in the pet care industry. As a family business and guided by our principles, we are privileged with the flexibility to fight for what we believe in – and we choose to fight for: A BETTER WORLD FOR PETS.

About the Missouri Department of Economic Development

The Missouri Department of Economic Development (DED) works to create an environment that encourages economic growth by supporting Missouri’s businesses and diverse industries, strengthening our communities, developing a talented and skilled workforce, and maintaining a high quality of life. Through its various initiatives, DED is helping create opportunities for Missourians to prosper.

For the latest updates on DED’s current or future programs and initiatives, visit DED’s website.