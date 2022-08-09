Center Point, Alabama Enforces Stop Signs with Automated Photo Enforcement Program

CENTER POINT, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES, August 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Center Point begins paid enforcement of its automated stop sign enforcement program August 9, 2022, to encourage safe driving at stop sign intersections. The stop sign camera enforcement program from NovoaGlobal, Inc. began with a 30-day warning period giving motorists time to change their driving habits before payable notices of violation begins August 9, 2022.

One of the most important goals of Center Point’s stop sign enforcement program is saving lives and protecting the most vulnerable populations. Accidents from stop sign running are preventable.

The safety program uses three stop sign cameras to enforce the stop sign intersections which are located at

• 25th Avenue NE at 23rd Avenue NE (southwestbound)
• Polly Reed Road NE and Reed Road NE (southbound and eastbound)

Stop sign camera monitoring systems capture photos and videos of violators who run stop signs. If a driver runs a stop sign, the driver receives a Notice of Infraction from the Center Point Police Department sent to the car’s registered owner. Photo evidence will be on the Notice of Infraction and all photo and video evidence will be available online at https://zerofatality.com/ for the driver to review.

“With the addition of NovoaGlobal’s latest stop sign enforcement technology , we hope to change driver behavior and save the lives of Center Point’s families and visitors,” said Carlos Lofstedt, NovoaGlobal President and CEO.

Carlos Lofstedt
NovoaGlobal, Inc.
+1 407-789-3607
email us here
NovoaGlobal® Traffic Safety

About

NovoaGlobal® is a leading developer and manufacturer of advanced traffic management, photo enforcement and intelligence solutions designed to improve traffic safety, reduce road injuries and fatalities and help law enforcement reduce/solve crime in their communities.

