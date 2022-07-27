Submit Release
Maryland State Police Investigate Fatal Crash In Carroll County

Maryland State Police News Release

(HAMPSTEAD, MD) – Maryland State Police are investigating a two-vehicle crash which claimed the life of a Carroll County woman early this morning. 

The deceased is identified as Sharon Hilditch, 70, of Lineboro, Maryland. She was the operator of a 2013 Mazda Miata involved in the crash. Emergency medical services personnel from Carroll County pronounced her deceased on the scene.   

The driver of the second vehicle involved is identified as Arthur Williams, Jr., 65, of Hampstead, Maryland. Williams was the operator of a 2019 Toyota Tacoma. He was transported by medevac to the R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center for treatment of injuries sustained in the crash. 

Shortly before 7:30 a.m. this morning, troopers from the Maryland State Police Westminster Barrack responded to the area of MD Rt. 30 (bypass) just north of the southern circle in Hampstead for a two-vehicle crash. According to a preliminary investigation, the Toyota Tacoma was traveling northbound on MD Route 30 and crossed the double yellow centerline striking the Mazda Miata head-on.

The Maryland State Police Crash Team, with assistance from troopers from the Westminster Barrack will conduct the investigation. Charges are pending the outcome of the investigation and consultation with the Carroll County State’s Attorney.  Investigators do not believe impairment was a contributing circumstance to the crash. 

The road was closed for almost three hours following the crash. The incident remains under investigation.

CONTACT:  Office of Media Communications, msp.media@maryland.gov

