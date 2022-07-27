Iowa DOT projects garner three regional awards

AMES, Iowa – July 27, 2022 – Three Iowa Department of Transportation projects were honored today with an America’s Transportation Award at the annual meeting of the Mid America Association of State Transportation Officials being held in Des Moines.

The projects were selected from 18 entries from the 10-state region that includes Kansas, Minnesota, Iowa, Missouri, Wisconsin, Illinois, Michigan, Indiana, Ohio, and Kentucky. Sponsored by the American Association of State Highway and Transportation Officials, AAA, and the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, the competition serves as a way to recognize state DOTs and highlight the projects they deliver that make their communities a better place to live, work, and play. Project nominations fall into one of three categories: Operations Excellence, Best Use of Technology & Innovation, and Quality of Life/Community Development.

Iowa’s award winners are:

Iowa Department of Transportation — Council Bluffs Interstate System Dual, Divided Freeway (Operations Excellence, Large category- projects costing more than $200 million)

Iowa Department of Transportation & Illinois Department of Transportation — The Memorial Bridge (Interstate 74 Mississippi River Crossing) (Quality of Life/Community Development, Large category - projects costing more than $200 million)

All MAASTO States (nominated by Iowa Department of Transportation) — Emergency Divisible Load Management (Operations Excellence, Small category - projects costing up to $25 million)



AASHTO Transportation TV highlighted the 2022 MAASTO nominees and winners in this video.



AASHTO contact: Tony Dorsey at tdorsey@aashto.org or 202-412-2391

Iowa DOT Contact: Andrea Henry at andrea.henry@iowadot.us or 515-203-1734