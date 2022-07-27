Submit Release
MDA Secretary Visits Cecil County Fair Agricultural Showcase

ELKTON, MD (July 27, 2022)- With fair season in full swing, Maryland Department of Agriculture (MDA) Secretary Joe Bartenfelder made a stop at the Cecil County Fair and Agricultural Showcase on Tuesday. During the visit, Secretary Bartenfelder expressed his enjoyment of representing the farming community over the past 8 years. “I am honored to represent the Maryland ag community and county fairs like the Cecil County Fair showcase are what this community is all about!”

Bartenfelder also touched on the importance of Maryland Buy Local Challenge  and the success of the Governor’s Buy Local Cookout. MDA Deputy Secretary Steve Connelly, a Cecil County native, was also in attendance. Secretary Bartenfelder recognized his work at MDA, bringing his knowledge of the ag industry through his experience growing up on a dairy farm. 

The Cecil County Fair runs through Saturday. For more information, please visit cecilcountyfair.org/whatsnew/fair-dates/

For a complete list of dates for all Maryland county fairs, please visit visitmaryland.org/article/county-fairs-and-agricultural-expos

