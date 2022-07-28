Submit Release
Targets Trading Pro releases new line of "Accelerated Growth" Trading robots

Take the power of algorithmic trading into your own hands with Targets Trading Pro. Get started today!

The future is here. AI Trading Robots that have the potential to trade better than humans

CHATTANOOGA, TENNESSEE, USA, July 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Targets Trading Pro recently released their newest line of trading robots called the "Accelerated Growth" bots, the next level in AI Trading BOTs.

Targets Trading Pro Accelerated Growth BOTs run hands-free; can be programmed to avoid turbulent market times and includes targets and stops calculated and executed for each entry.

The new line of BOTs run every day from 6-10:30 am est, trading 3 contracts/trade with two contracts off at target 1 and one contracts off at target 2.

All graphic and trade data for the four Accelerated Growth BOTs can be accessed through their proprietary cloud website and the results have been astounding.

"We feel we are really changing the way people trade the markets here at Targets Trading Pro" said Bob Amico, CEO

"We take our clients through a full training so that they not only understand the power of the BOTs themselves, but how they work, even in turbulent market times like we are experiencing now."


Before the launch of the Accelerated Growth BOTs, Targets Trading Pro ran a one year beta test from February of 2021 to Jan of 2022 and the BOT's achieved a combined return of 2604.38% ROI

Targets Trading Pro was founded in 2015 and is located in Chattanooga, Tennessee.

To celebrate the release of the new Accelerated Growth BOTs, Targets Trading Pro is offering a 30% discount off a one week trial to the Targets Trading Pro live trade room, which is now available for just $7. The trade room allows members the ability to watch the BOTs signals live.

Contact information

Bob Amico
Targets Trading Pro
bob.targetstradingpro@gmail.com
