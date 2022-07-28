Targets Trading Pro releases new line of "Accelerated Growth" Trading robots
"We feel we are really changing the way people trade the markets here at Targets Trading Pro" ”CHATTANOOGA, TENNESSEE, USA, July 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Targets Trading Pro recently released their newest line of trading robots called the "Accelerated Growth" bots, the next level in AI Trading BOTs.
— Bob Amico, CEO
Targets Trading Pro Accelerated Growth BOTs run hands-free; can be programmed to avoid turbulent market times and includes targets and stops calculated and executed for each entry.
The new line of BOTs run every day from 6-10:30 am est, trading 3 contracts/trade with two contracts off at target 1 and one contracts off at target 2.
All graphic and trade data for the four Accelerated Growth BOTs can be accessed through their proprietary cloud website and the results have been astounding.
"We take our clients through a full training so that they not only understand the power of the BOTs themselves, but how they work, even in turbulent market times like we are experiencing now."
Before the launch of the Accelerated Growth BOTs, Targets Trading Pro ran a one year beta test from February of 2021 to Jan of 2022 and the BOT's achieved a combined return of 2604.38% ROI
Targets Trading Pro was founded in 2015 and is located in Chattanooga, Tennessee.
To celebrate the release of the new Accelerated Growth BOTs, Targets Trading Pro is offering a 30% discount off a one week trial to the Targets Trading Pro live trade room, which is now available for just $7. The trade room allows members the ability to watch the BOTs signals live.
