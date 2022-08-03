Forum Partners Appoints Allison Beard as Fund Finance Director
PALM BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, August 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Forum Partners, a global real estate investment and asset management firm, announced today that Allison Beard has joined the company as a Fund Finance Director.
In her new role Allison will be instrumental in managing both Forum’s legacy funds as well as administering all current and active real estate investment funds. Her main responsibility will be to manage the day-to-day administration and accounting of our client sponsored investment funds globally and liaise with our partners in Europe, Asia Pacific, and North America.
" We are delighted for Allison to join our team, helping us manage the rapid growth in our portfolio company investments worldwide as well as certain legacy and new investment funds" said Russell Platt, CEO of Forum Partners. Allison brings a decade of professional experience to her new role with Forum Partners. Most recently she worked at Secured Investment Corporation where she had oversight for the Loan Servicing Department. Prior to SIC, she was an investment sales manager at Precision Capital. Allison is a certified fund manager, member of the American Association of Private Lenders, and comes to us with a wealth of experience in banking, insurance, and private equity.
About Forum Partners
Forum Partners is a global private equity firm and investment manager focused exclusively on investing in and alongside best in class sector-focused real estate companies. Established in 2002, Forum is headquartered in Palm Beach with regional offices around the world where it does business. The company's strength lies in identifying a catalyst for unlocking asset and enterprise value and tailoring investments accordingly. Forum's portfolio of operating companies and affiliates directly or indirectly own or manage over $11 billion of commercial real estate in the United States and worldwide. For more information, visit forumpartners.com
