Wednesday, July 27

King County approves free transit for youths

Beginning Sept. 1, people 18 and under will ride King County buses, water taxis and streetcars for free. The new policy comes as the result of a nearly $17 billion transportation funding package passed by state lawmakers in Washington’s 2022 legislative session, with almost exclusively Democratic votes. While much of the measure will be rolled out over the next 16 years, elected officials wanted a component with an immediate impact. Enter free transit for youths. The state transportation package includes $3 billion for transit, about half of which will only flow to local transit agencies through grants if they adopt policies to make rides free for youths. This includes local buses, as well as Amtrak trains and Washington State Ferries. Continue reading at The Seattle Times. (Greg Gilbert)

Seattle and Portland are sizzling in hottest weather of the summer

Nearly 40 million Americans are under heat alerts Tuesday as two zones of excessively high temperatures roast portions of the Lower 48. But for the Pacific Northwest, the arrival of this sweltering heat is more of a shock after a relatively cool summer thus far. In Seattle and Portland, this heat wave could approach records for longevity. Both cities are under excessive heat warnings until Thursday evening. Seattle may see the mercury hit 90 on four consecutive days through Friday, while Portland may get afternoon temperatures hovering near 100. The heat wave in the Pacific Northwest comes a little over a year after all-time records were smashed in Seattle and Portland, with high temperatures of 108 and 116 degrees, respectively. Continue reading at The Washington Post. (WeatherBell)

Assault Weapons Makers Pulled In Over $1 Billion as Violence Surged, Report Says

The leading manufacturers of assault rifles used to perpetrate the deadliest mass shootings in the United States have collected more than $1 billion in revenue over the past decade as gun violence across the country has surged, according to a House investigation set to be presented on Capitol Hill on Wednesday. The findings, released before a congressional hearing on Wednesday on the marketing of assault rifles, indicate that the gun industry has thrived by selling and marketing military-grade weapons to civilians, specifically targeting and playing to the insecurities of young men, while some have made thinly veiled references to white supremacist groups. Continue reading at The New York Times. (Matthew Busch)

