Mathilde Guerrero: From a small town in France to conquering the US dance world

Mathilde Guerrero The graceful dancer - Mathilde Guerrero

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, August 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- It was at a very young age that Mathilde Guerrero realized that she wanted to be a professional dancer. Despite her young age, she already had big dreams of stepping onto the biggest stages, working with some of the leaders of the dance industry, dancing for the most prestigious artists, living in New-York City and inspiring thousands of audiences.

Gabriel Alvarez, manager of one of the leading talent agencies in New-York City, Emphasis Entertainment, says "Mathilde has that fire burning in her soul that will make her achieve whatever she sets her mind to". It is soon after that Mathilde Guerrero booked a music video for Vogue Magazine, starring Cardi B, recognized by Forbes as one of the most influential female rappers of all time. At 24 years old, she has achieved what many people strive to achieve in their whole career. From dancing for names such as IBM, BMW, US Open, Formula E and working with some of the best choreographers in the world such as Ebony Williams, Avihai Haham, Caroline Torti, Danielle Polanco, Mathilde made a statement in the US. She is here to work, to shine and proved to be indispensable to many productions. A few months ago, she flew to Kuwait with the world-renowned Cirque Eloize and was the lead dancer for the GCC Olympic Games Opening Ceremony, where they hold the Guinness World Records of the number of drones flying at the same time during a performance.

In 2019, "La Depeche du Midi" interviewed Mathilde Guerrero and the article reached more than 10 million readers. Hard work pays off, as she got invited to produce a show for the world's leading theater festival in 2023, the Festival d'Avignon. the Festival d'Avignon is one of the most important contemporary performing arts events in the world, welcoming tens of thousands of theater-lovers of all ages.

It is without a doubt that, you will hear her name more and more. Follow Mathilde Guerrero to know when will her next show be!