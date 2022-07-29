Submit Release
News Search

There were 995 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 213,331 in the last 365 days.

Bullseye Media Announces Podcast on Growing Dental Sleep Medicine Practices Featuring Dr. Mark Murphy

Bullseye Media, LLC logo

Bullseye Media, LLC logo

Dr. Murphy is a nationally renowned expert on dental sleep medicine and Lead Faculty for Clinical Education at ProSomnus Sleep Technologies.

This series is a “must-listen” for any dental sleep practitioner who wants to grow their practice the smart way and have a positive impact on patients’ lives.”
— Ernie Cote
DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bullseye Media, LLC has kicked off its new podcast with a 5-part series on growing a successful Dental Sleep Medicine (DSM) practice, with special guest Dr. Mark Murphy, nationally renowned expert on dental sleep medicine and Lead Faculty for Clinical Education at ProSomnus Sleep Technologies. The podcast was announced at last week’s Sleep and Wellness Conference in Scottsdale, Arizona.

This mini series features an insightful and lively conversation with Dr. Murphy and Ernie Cote, CEO of Bullseye Media.

Building a sleep practice takes money, time and energy. In the podcast mini series, Murphy and Cote share tips, tactics and practical advice on how to:


-- Get a new dental sleep practice off the ground
-- Add sleep treatments to a current practice
-- Build a customer base by mining current patients
-- Go direct to consumers/patients
-- Build a referral network, and much more

"This series is a “must-listen” for any dental sleep practitioner who wants to grow their practice the smart way and have a positive impact on patients’ lives," said Cote.

The podcast episodes are available on Anchor, Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Amazon Music, Overcast, Stitcher, RSS.

Watch the video podcasts on YouTube.

Bullseye Media has provided online marketing and website management services since 2006. Our team has helped more than 375 dental practices across the U.S. and Canada achieve their growth and branding goals. And with new ownership in 2020, we’ve entered a new chapter as an agency, delivering more value with increased expertise.

We leverage our deep knowledge of dental marketing to ensure all facets of our clients’ online marketing work in unison to maximize visibility and enhance brand awareness.
________________________________

About Dr. Mark Murphy
Mark is an American Board of Dental Sleep Medicine Diplomate and has practiced in the Rochester, Michigan area for over 35 years. He is the Lead Faculty for Clinical Education at ProSomnus Sleep Technologies, Principal of Funktional Sleep (https://funktionalsleep.com), serves on the Guest Faculty at the University of Detroit Mercy School of Dentistry and as a Regular Presenter at the Pankey Institute. He has served on the Boards of Directors of the Pankey Institute, National Association of Dental Laboratories, the Identalloy Council, the Foundation for Dental Laboratory Technology, St. Vincent DePaul’s Dental Center and the Dental Advisor. He lectures internationally on Leadership, Dental Sleep Medicine, TMD, Treatment Planning, and Occlusion.

About Bullseye Media
Bullseye Media, LLC provides highly targeted marketing for practitioners within the dental industry. The Bullseye Media team has helped over 375 dental practices sell services and acquire new patients through digital marketing and reputation management. Based in North Texas, Bullseye Media serves clients across the world, helping them achieve their branding and practice growth goals.

For more information, please visit https://onlinedentalmarketing.com/.
###

Jennifer Saunders
Bullseye Media LLC
+1 703-626-1297
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Other

The Bullseye Podcast presented by Bullseye Media

You just read:

Bullseye Media Announces Podcast on Growing Dental Sleep Medicine Practices Featuring Dr. Mark Murphy

Distribution channels: Beauty & Hair Care, Business & Economy, Companies, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.