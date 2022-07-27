South Florida's Gold Coast PR Council Announces 2022 Bernays Award Winners
Inaugural ‘Tim Byrd Award’ Goes To T.A. Walker, WPTV; President’s Award to Rick Christie, Palm Beach Post
The Board of Directors of the Gold Coast PR Council, (GCPRC), today announced the winners of the 17th annual Bernays Awards. GCPRC is South Florida's largest independent association of public relations, communications, and marketing professionals and bestows its Bernays Awards to honor excellence in these fields.
— Melissa Perlman, GCPRC President
More than 70 communications and media professionals attended the awards ceremony, which was held on July 21 at the Delray Beach Golf Club. T.A. Walker, Reporter for WPTV’s Today on 5, served as emcee. Honors were presented in 10 competitive categories, with additional special awards selected by the nonprofit organization’s board of directors.
“This year’s Bernays Award honorees represent the high level of professionalism demonstrated by public relations, marketing and media professionals across South Florida,” said Melissa Perlman, President of GCPRC and founder of BlueIvy Communications. “I’m so proud to see the evolution of our industry locally, and excited about our continued growth as we make our mark not only in South Florida, but across the country and around the world.”
The ceremony also marked the debut of the Tim Byrd Award, named for the late, legendary radio personality Byrd. This year’s award, which was presented to T.A. Walker, embodies the generous spirit of the award’s namesake and honors a local media professional who goes above-and-beyond in their work with communications professionals.
The 10 competitive Bernays Award winners are:
• Best PR Campaign by a Large Company or Firm - Palm Tran / Paradise Pass
• Best PR Campaign by a Small Company or Firm - Karen Galanaugh, Galanaugh & Company Marketing Public Relations, LLC / Brandywine’s Zoo’s Madagascar Habitat Unveiling
• Best Project by or on behalf of a Nonprofit Organization – Large - The Schmidt Boca Raton History Museum / History Alive
• Best Project by or on behalf of a Nonprofit Organization – Small - The Buzz Agency / The Symphonia At Home
• Best Crisis Management - Food For The Poor / Food For The Poor Responds to Crisis in Haiti
• Best Social Media Campaign / For Profit - Boardroom Communications / Merrick Manor: Live, Love, Local
• Best Social Media Campaign / Nonprofit - Anne M. Gannon, Constitutional Tax Collector Serving Palm Beach County / 2021 MV-Express Vehicle Registration Kiosk Social Media Marketing Campaign
• Best Special Event - Kaye Communications / Moms & Pups ‘Bark & Brunch’
• Best Marketing Material / Print - Palm Tran / 2021 Annual Report: Focusing on Our Community
• Best Marketing Material / Video or Digital - City of Boynton Beach / E-Newsletters
In addition to the Tim Byrd Award, other special award winners included:
• Presidents Award - Rick Christie, Executive Editor of The Palm Beach Post
• PR Star Award – Claudia Kirk Barto, Executive Director, Junior Achievement of the Palm Beaches & Treasure Coast
• Founders Award – Anne Dichele, Executive Director, Gold Coast Down Syndrome Organization
About GCPRC
The Gold Coast PR Council is South Florida’s largest independent group of public relations, marketing, media, and communications professionals from Palm Beach, Broward, Martin and Miami-Dade counties. For information on GCPRC’s monthly professional webinars and meetings, visit goldcoastprcouncil.com and follow on Facebook @goldcoastprcouncil.
