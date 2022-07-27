Robotics and Surgical Navigation Market Experiences 17.6% CAGR Driven by Shifts Towards ASCs, and more

The cost of navigation and robotic systems remains a notable limiter of the RNAV market, this may limit adoption of navigation and robotics equipment, thus limiting the growth of the overall market.” — Dr. Kamran Zamanian, Senior Partner and CEO

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA , July 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- iData Research, a global consulting and market research firm, has just released research on the U.S. surgical navigation and robotics (RNAV) market. The latest report addresses key insights and the consequences of COVID-19 in 2021, 2022, and beyond. Overall, the U.S. surgical navigation and robotics market will include procedure numbers, unit sales, average selling prices (ASPs), market drivers and limiters, a complete competitive market share analysis, and more.

The full report suite on the U.S. market for robotics and surgical navigation (RNAV) includes four segments in surgical navigation and six segments in robotics. The segmentation for surgical navigation systems includes systems with orthopedic application, spinal surgery application, neurosurgery application, and ENT (ear, nose, throat) application. The segmentation for surgical robotics systems includes minimally invasive surgery (MIS), orthopedic surgery, spinal surgery, neurosurgery, radiosurgery and vascular catheter placement robotic systems.

Robotics and Surgical Navigation (RNAV) Market Trends and Insights:

Overall, the surgical navigation market was valued at approximately $548.1 million in 2021. This is expected to increase over the forecast period at a CAGR of 3.6% to reach $703.9 million. The U.S. surgical robotics market was valued at $4.7 billion in 2021. This is expected to increase over the forecast period at a CAGR of 17.6% to reach $14.6 billion. A general trend that is being observed across all segments of the RNAV market is the shift from hospitals toward alternate care centers. In segments with lower-risk surgeries, such as orthopedic surgery, the shift toward alternate care centers is occurring more rapidly compared to segments with higher-risk surgeries such as neurosurgery or spinal surgery. ​

Competitive Landscape:

iData's analysis will also include a detailed competitive analysis of all the performing companies within the global market. In 2021, the top three competitors were Intuitive Surgical, Smith & Nephew, and Medtronic. In 2021, Intuitive Surgical continued to dominate the overall surgical robotics market. However, the competitive landscape in the surgical robotics market has been changing steadily in recent years with a number of mergers and acquisitions and new market entrants.

Key Questions Answered in this Report:

How has the U.S. surgical navigation and robotics market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the U.S. surgical navigation and robotics market?

What are the key regional markets?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the U.S. surgical navigation and robotics market and what are the market shares of key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

To accurately estimate market shares, units sold, average selling prices, product segments, and brands as well as procedural volumes, iData Research uses its proprietary market and procedure databases, as well as hospital purchase order data to complement its primary and secondary research initiatives.

Follow the link below to contact our sales team to discuss the upcoming publication of the U.S. Surgical Navigation and Robotics Market Report:

​​https://idataresearch.com/product/surgical-robotics-and-navigation-market-united-states/

For Further Information

More insights like this can be found in the latest reports by iData. Please email us at info@idataresearch.net or register online for a brochure and synopsis.

About iData

iData Research is an international consulting and market research firm dedicated to empowering confident strategic decisions within the medical device, dental, and pharmaceutical industries.

www.idataresearch.com

