Submit Release
News Search

There were 991 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 214,978 in the last 365 days.

Progress Mfg. Employee's Participate in Blood Drive

Progress Mfg. Inc., home of the Original Equal-i-zer ® Sway Control Hitch, places significant importance on serving the community and leaving a Legacy of Good.

Our people at Progress are always so willing to help the community. They come to work to protect lives by making the best hitches in the country and on their break donate blood to save lives.”
— Jed Anderson, Progress Mfg. CEO
PROVO, UTAH, UNITED STATES, August 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Progress Mfg. Inc., home of the Original Equal-i-zer ® Sway Control Hitch, places significant importance on serving the community and leaving a Legacy of Good. Last month, Progress employees served their community by participating in a Red Cross Blood Drive. As of 2022, the Red Cross has been experiencing a blood shortage, seeing more than a 10% decrease in donations since the beginning of the pandemic. (American Red Cross)

When contemplating what aspect of service our company wanted to take part in, the idea of a blood drive seemed like the perfect choice.
In just a few hours, Progress donated over thirty pints of blood, which was 50% more blood than the average donation expectation. “It was fun to hear from Red Cross representatives that we surpassed their donation expectations by over 50%,” said Progress CEO, Jed Anderson. “Our people at Progress are always so willing to help the community. They come to work to protect lives by making the best hitches in the country and on their break donate blood to save lives.”

As a company, Progress employees strive to better the community and leave a legacy of good wherever they go. Over the last 17 years, Progress has completed over sixty-five service projects, which adds up to over 1,150 hours of service. While most service activities were local to Utah, such as participating in a MS Walk, donating time to the Utah State Developmental Center, and tying blankets for Primary Children's Hospital, Progress also had the opportunity to provide service over 8,752 miles away in Majak Goi, South Sudan, Africa by providing funding for wells in small villages.

Progress Mfg.’s mission statement reads, "It is the mission of Progress Mfg. to be a company where we work in a way that empowers us to provide for our families, serve the Lord, and leave a legacy of good." By participating in service projects, Progress is fulfilling their promise to change lives and leave a legacy of good.

Natalie Marz
Progress Mfg.
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other

You just read:

Progress Mfg. Employee's Participate in Blood Drive

Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry, Automotive Industry, Consumer Goods, Manufacturing, Travel & Tourism Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.