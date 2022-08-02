Progress Mfg. Employee's Participate in Blood Drive
Progress Mfg. Inc., home of the Original Equal-i-zer ® Sway Control Hitch, places significant importance on serving the community and leaving a Legacy of Good.
Our people at Progress are always so willing to help the community. They come to work to protect lives by making the best hitches in the country and on their break donate blood to save lives.”PROVO, UTAH, UNITED STATES, August 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Progress Mfg. Inc., home of the Original Equal-i-zer ® Sway Control Hitch, places significant importance on serving the community and leaving a Legacy of Good. Last month, Progress employees served their community by participating in a Red Cross Blood Drive. As of 2022, the Red Cross has been experiencing a blood shortage, seeing more than a 10% decrease in donations since the beginning of the pandemic. (American Red Cross)
— Jed Anderson, Progress Mfg. CEO
When contemplating what aspect of service our company wanted to take part in, the idea of a blood drive seemed like the perfect choice.
In just a few hours, Progress donated over thirty pints of blood, which was 50% more blood than the average donation expectation. “It was fun to hear from Red Cross representatives that we surpassed their donation expectations by over 50%,” said Progress CEO, Jed Anderson. “Our people at Progress are always so willing to help the community. They come to work to protect lives by making the best hitches in the country and on their break donate blood to save lives.”
As a company, Progress employees strive to better the community and leave a legacy of good wherever they go. Over the last 17 years, Progress has completed over sixty-five service projects, which adds up to over 1,150 hours of service. While most service activities were local to Utah, such as participating in a MS Walk, donating time to the Utah State Developmental Center, and tying blankets for Primary Children's Hospital, Progress also had the opportunity to provide service over 8,752 miles away in Majak Goi, South Sudan, Africa by providing funding for wells in small villages.
Progress Mfg.’s mission statement reads, "It is the mission of Progress Mfg. to be a company where we work in a way that empowers us to provide for our families, serve the Lord, and leave a legacy of good." By participating in service projects, Progress is fulfilling their promise to change lives and leave a legacy of good.
