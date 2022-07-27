July 27, 2022 – Ranger College Awarded More Than $1.5 Million in Job-Training Grants

Date: July 27, 2022

Media Contact: Angela Woellner

Phone: 512-463-8556

AUSTIN -- The Texas Workforce Commission ( TWC ) awarded a Jobs and Education for Texans ( JET ) grant in Erath County to support career training at Ranger College. The college received $324,658 to help the school purchase and install automotive technology equipment to initially train 126 students for careers in the automotive industry. Ranger College will prepare students for Automotive Service Excellence certification with the mobile Automotive Technology program and high-tech mobile equipment. The school will use the equipment purchased through this grant to train more students in the future.

Through funding provided by the Legislature each biennium, TWC uses JET grants to defray start-up costs of developing career and technical education programs for the public community, state and technical colleges, and school districts. The 87th Texas Legislature added open-enrollment charter schools and the Windham School District as eligible applicants. Equipment funded through JET grants must be used to train students for jobs in high-demand occupations.

"The collaboration between Ranger College and their partners on the JET and Skills Development Fund grant will benefit the local community and its workforce," said TWC Commissioner Representing Labor Julian Alvarez. "Joint efforts like this improve Texas workers' skills and ensure our labor force remains among the most talented in the world."

The Texas Workforce Commission ( TWC ) also awarded Ranger College and its partnership with TechnipFMC and Saint-Gobain Abrasives, Inc. a $1,201,487 Skills Development Fund grant. The grant will benefit workers in the Workforce Solutions North Central Texas area. The school will use the funding to provide customized training to 604 new and incumbent workers in manufacturing industry-related topics with a focus on machinery, engine assembly, production line, and machine shop basics.

The Skills Development Fund grant program has provided training opportunities in partnership with at least 4,572 employers to upgrade or support the creation of more than 398,125 jobs throughout Texas since the program's inception in 1996. Employers seeking more information about the Skills Development Fund may visit the TWC website at www.texasworkforce.org/skills.

Ranger College contact: Haley Briggs, hbriggs@rangercollege.edu

