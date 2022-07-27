Chip Seal and Fog Seal Projects Planned in the Mitchell Area

For Immediate Release: Tuesday, July 26, 2022

Contact: Paulette Huber, Project Engineer, 605-770-3036

MITCHELL, S.D. - The South Dakota Department of Transportation (SDDOT) says chip seal and fog seal applications will be applied to several highways in the Mitchell area of the state beginning Thursday, July 28, 2022.

The contractor will move from one project to the next in the following order:

1. U.S. Highway 81 – 10 miles from just south of junction S.D. Highway 38 in Salem south to two miles north of junction S.D. Highway 42. The work on this route will take place on the shoulders only. The approximate time to complete the chip seal on this section is one day. The fog seal will take another day to complete.

2. U.S. Highway 18 – 10 miles from Lake Andes east to just west of the junction of Highways U.S. 281/S.D. 50. Approximate time to complete the chip seal on this section is three days. The fog seal will take another two days to complete.

3. S.D. Highway 46 – 11 miles from Pickstown to just west of Wagner. Approximate time to complete the chip seal on this section is three days. The fog seal will take another two days to complete.

4. U.S. Highway 18 – less than one mile in Pickstown. Approximate time to complete the chip seal on this section is one day. The fog seal will take another day to complete.

5. S. D. Highway 34 – 21 miles from junction S.D. Highway 45 east to east of Wessington Springs. Approximate time to complete the chip seal on this section is five days. The fog seal will take approximately another four days to complete.

6. S.D. Highway 50 – 9 miles from Chamberlain north to the Buffalo County Line. Approximate time to complete the chip seal on this section is two days. The fog seal will take approximately another two days to complete.

7. S.D. Highway 50 – 27 miles from north of Interstate 90 Exit 272 south to two miles southeast of Academy. Approximate time to complete the chip seal on this section is six days. The fog seal will take approximately another four days to complete.

8. U.S. Highway 18 – 13 miles from Dallas to just east of Burke. The work on this route will take place on the shoulders only. Approximate time to complete the chip seal on this section is one day. The fog seal will take approximately another day to complete.

9. S.D Highway 47 – 12 miles from the Nebraska Border north to the junction of U.S. Highway 18. Approximate time to complete the chip seal on this section of highway is three days. The fog seal will take approximately two days to complete.

Traffic will be reduced to one lane and guided through the project with the use of flaggers and a pilot car. A delay of up to 15 minutes can be expected while traveling through the work area during daytime hours.

Loose gravel will be present for a period of 12 to 72 hours after each day’s chip seal application. Traffic should travel at 40 mph or the speed limit, if it is less than 40 M.P.H., during this time frame. The permanent pavement marking is scheduled to be applied within 14 days of completion of the chip and fog seal projects.

Bituminous Paving, Inc. from Ortonville, MN is the prime contractor on the $6 million contract.

