Fish and Game announces upcoming hunter, trapper and wolf trapper education classes in Jerome

The Magic Valley Region will be offering several education classes in the coming months in Jerome. These classes are required for individuals who have never trapped before, or would like to trap wolves, and for anyone born after January 1, 1975 and who has never had a hunting license.

To sign up for any class go to the Fish and Game website, www.idfg.idaho.gov/education and select either Hunter Education in-person courses, trapper education courses or wolf trapper education courses.

Trapper Education

Trapper education courses are only offered in-person and cover trapping laws, ethical trapping, avoiding non-target catch, safety and basic trapping methods. The class is required if an individual wants to trap for wolves.

August 5-6, 2022

Magic Valley Regional Office – Jerome

Hunter Education classroom

Hunter Education

This class is offered to students ages 9 and older. Students will be provided instruction on firearm handling and safety; hunting law and ethics; responsibilities towards landowners; hunting skills; wildlife identification; survival skills and first aid; and management and conservation.

September 23-24-25, 2022

Magic Valley Regional Office, Jerome

Hunter Education classroom

Wolf Trapper Education

Wolf trapper education is a required class if an individual wants to trap for wolves. The class covers wolf trapping regulations, ethics and trapping methods. The class is required if an individual wants to trap for wolves.

September 10, 2022

Magic Valley Regional Office, Jerome

Hunter Education classroom

October 22, 2022

Magic Valley Regional Office, Jerome

Hunter Education classroom

For more information contact the Magic Valley Regional Office at (208) 324-4359.