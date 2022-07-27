Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,013 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 212,108 in the last 365 days.

Fish and Game announces upcoming hunter, trapper and wolf trapper education classes in Jerome

The Magic Valley Region will be offering several education classes in the coming months in Jerome. These classes are required for individuals who have never trapped before, or would like to trap wolves, and for anyone born after January 1, 1975 and who has never had a hunting license.

To sign up for any class go to the Fish and Game website, www.idfg.idaho.gov/education and select either Hunter Education in-person courses, trapper education courses or wolf trapper education courses.

Trapper Education

Trapper education courses are only offered in-person and cover trapping laws, ethical trapping, avoiding non-target catch, safety and basic trapping methods. The class is required if an individual wants to trap for wolves.

August 5-6, 2022

Magic Valley Regional Office – Jerome

Hunter Education classroom

Hunter Education

This class is offered to students ages 9 and older. Students will be provided instruction on firearm handling and safety; hunting law and ethics; responsibilities towards landowners; hunting skills; wildlife identification; survival skills and first aid; and management and conservation.

September 23-24-25, 2022

Magic Valley Regional Office, Jerome

Hunter Education classroom

Wolf Trapper Education

Wolf trapper education is a required class if an individual wants to trap for wolves. The class covers wolf trapping regulations, ethics and trapping methods. The class is required if an individual wants to trap for wolves.

September 10, 2022

Magic Valley Regional Office, Jerome

Hunter Education classroom

October 22, 2022

Magic Valley Regional Office, Jerome

Hunter Education classroom

 

For more information contact the Magic Valley Regional Office at (208) 324-4359.

You just read:

Fish and Game announces upcoming hunter, trapper and wolf trapper education classes in Jerome

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.