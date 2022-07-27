Brent Huisman to select several new cities in North Texas for launch

Submit Release
DALLAS, TEXAS, USA, July 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Brent Huisman of Dallas, Texas and his executive team have keyed in on several new locations for their store launch. Founder of Polish Texas BBQ, have come to North Texas after a successful launch in Western Europe.

Brent and his team have spent years developing a BBQ flavor that came out of WW2. In the beginning of the war Allied Soldiers were limited to what ingredients they could utilize. Farming supplies and bare essentials were scarce but a small group of soldiers found the ingredients to make several items. They found that certain livestock and chickens were a fantastic base of their concept along with a handful of vegan items.

Brent Huisman and his staff have all been trained at the top culinary schools in Europe and bring a vast skill set to the organization.

The recipes have been passed down since 1942 and are being revamped for a Texas launch to compete with some strong locations. In North Texas, Brent and his staff have identified the following locations for potential openings:

Frisco, TX

The Colony, TX

Grapevine, TX

Southlake, TX

Arlington, TX

Each of these locations has the right size and demographic their team is looking for. They are looking to launch this fall and will be providing more information shortly.

We are very excited about this new beginning and can't wait to make it work.

Brent Huisman
Polish Texas BBQ
