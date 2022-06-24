Brent Huisman Selects Executive Management Team for BBQ Texas Adventure
Brent Huisman picks key industry veterans to join his new Texas VentureDALLAS, TEXAS, USA, June 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Brent Huisman the owner/operator of Polish Texas BBQ had picked out his executive team for his North Texas Adventure. The Dutch native with unique European culinary flair has decided to open up a small chain in the Dallas/DFW area. Brent Huisman has vast culinary skills that stem most recently from Holland but also France, Germany, Portugal and Luxemburg.
The concept sprung during WW2 when Allied Soldiers based in southern Poland could only utilize certain cooking techniques and food supplies that was dubbed BBQ.
Polish BBQ has very unique blends and flavors that will transpire and unite BBQ lovers all over Texas. Brent Huisman has decided to bring on the following executives:
Rudolph van Vin - Chief Culinary CEO: Rudolph a graduate from Le Cordon Blue has owned and operate multiple Michelin star restaurants in Europe and the Middle East, Rudolph will be relocating to North Texas in August of this year.
Ramon Bleuk - Chief Culinary Operator: Ramon graduate from the Culinary Institute of American out of New York, New York. Ramon has been an executive chef in several areas of the world including Israel and Morocco.
Ceas Heilder - Executive Chef Advisor: Caes was trained by world famous chef Pierre La Blanc from southern France. Caes will be in charge of all menu items including the plant based menu
Kathy Hildergran - Chief HR Officer: Kathy comes from Holland and had held multiple HR executive positions in Holland and England.
Stewart Thomas - VP of Operations: Stewart is a graduate of University of Cambridge and will oversee the day to day operations and logistics
Brent is very excited to add these members to his staff. The menu will will contain a small mix of South Texas items also that will roll out this spring.
Plans are to open up 2 locations in Tarrant County first then move to at least 1 in Dallas County later this year.
