Brent Huisman From Dallas Texas to Re-Launch BBQ Store with a European Flair

Dutch BBQ from The Hague BBQ chain to launch in North Texas, bringing tasty meat and plant based food options

DALLAS, TEXAS, USA, June 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Brent Huisman, originally from The Hague, Netherlands is launching a full slew of European BBQ that got it roots during World War, 2. During WW2, Ally troops would love to endure a hot cooked meal especially in the well contested areas during the war.

In a small town just south of Warsaw, Poland was a small village that created a unique flavor with the local tastes with farms that have been around since the 1600's.

Blood sausage, deer and venison are the core of the products. These premium meats are very easy to cook and smoke. The smoking process is unique to southern Poland and will be brought to Texas coming this fall.

The coals and wood used in Poland will be shipped to Texas starting in August. They will arrive and specially treated in a small restaurant outside of Los Colinas, TX.

The Mill, in Los Colinas will house and begin the secondary process to make to make the final product. Retail stores and Deli's will kick off with these product lines.

Plant based products are being developed in Spain now and will start to be tested in Texas beginning in October. Brent and his team will be relocating to North Texas to open up locations.

Polish Texas BBQ name and logo to be coming soon!

