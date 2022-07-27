Submit Release
Maryland State Police Investigating Possible Police Impersonator In Montgomery County

(ROCKVILLE, MD) – Maryland State Police are investigating a possible police impostor in Montgomery County.

At about 4:15 p.m. on Tuesday, the Maryland State Police Rockville Barrack received a call reporting a suspicious vehicle on I-270. According to a preliminary investigation, the caller reported that someone driving a tan Chevrolet Malibu was activating red and blue lights to move vehicles off the road on I-270.
Investigators were told by a witness that they were driving north on I-270 in the area of Middlebrook Road when they encountered the suspect driver. According to a preliminary investigation, the driver of the Chevrolet had red and blue lights activated on the front and rear of the car and was driving aggressively. The driver briefly got behind the witness before switching to the high occupancy vehicle lane and driving away.

There are no reports of the suspect driver trying to pull over any motorists. Troopers have located the suspect vehicle and have spoken to a person of interest in this case, but no charges have been filed at this time. Investigators are asking the public if they encountered this vehicle to please contact the Rockville Barrack at 301-424-2101.

