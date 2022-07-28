Submit Release
Thomas|Ferrous Sees Exceptional Results from Integrating Amazon DSP & Facebook Geofencing

By utilizing Amazon and Facebook advertising offerings, Thomas|Ferrous gained powerful insight from Apply Responsibly’s media campaign.

SACRAMENTO, CA, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sacramento, CA: Thomas|Ferrous, a consumer products marketing and design firm, recently completed an innovative messaging campaign for their client, Apply Responsibly. The strategic objective was to promote the proper usage, storage and disposal of household pesticides to help minimize their impact on the environment. Thomas|Ferrous developed messaging that focused on protecting pollinators, such as bees and butterflies, from the danger posed by household pesticides. To get this vital messaging across, Thomas|Ferrous came up with a media strategy to launch a video and static messaging campaign.

Thomas|Ferrous used the Amazon Demand Side Platform (DSP) to target a specific audience that profiled those who have purchased or shown interest in household pesticides on Amazon. In conjunction with Amazon DSP, a Facebook geofencing strategy was used to target individuals who frequent home improvement stores within key geographic areas.

Apply Responsibly saw audience engagement numbers that were well above benchmarks. Video content performed particularly well with a 98.7% completion rate. These results gave Apply Responsibly and Thomas|Ferrous confidence that the campaign strategy achieved success in matching a compelling message to a persuadable target at an optimum time.

Thomas|Ferrous encourages businesses to contact them to learn more about the benefits of Amazon DSP, Facebook geofencing, and other digital advertising platforms.

About Thomas|Ferrous:
Thomas|Ferrous is a full-service, consumer packaged goods marketing and communications agency. They bring awareness to products, cultivate product differentiation, increase brand relevance, and enhance and sustain customer engagement for clients. From Sacramento, California, Thomas|Ferrous provides services in research, design, marketing, advertising, social media, communications, branding, and packaging. Since 2002, Thomas|Ferrous has provided complete marketing solutions by combining insightful, strategic planning with breakthrough content and advertising, and outstanding package and materials design. They use sophisticated tools and strategies to help their clients fulfill critical growth objectives.

Jay Thomas
Thomas|Ferrous
+1 916-440-9600
jay@thomasferrous.com

