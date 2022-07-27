SequoiaAT Inks Deal with PGA TOUR Winner Michael Kim as Brand Ambassador
SequoiaAT, a leading tech firm focused on offering innovative software solutions, announced a brand ambassador partnership with PGA Tour winner Michael Kim.SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA, USA, July 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sequoia Applied Technologies, a leading tech company focused on offering innovative digital transformation & software solutions, announced today a brand ambassador partnership with professional golfer and PGA Tour winner Michael Kim. The multi-year partnership will see Kim wear the SequoiaAT logo and make special appearances to represent the brand during various events.
"I am excited to partner with SequoiaAT and help bring awareness to the brand’s reputation of reliability and commitment to its customers," Kim said. "They are true champions off the course that helps enterprises embrace innovation and deliver the best experiences to their customers."
"Michael's dedication, integrity, and passion for excellence on the course is a perfect reflection of our commitment to our clients. We are thrilled to welcome Michael as our brand ambassador and look forward to kicking off the partnership and welcoming Michael to our team. said Aju Kuriakose Chief Executive Officer of Sequoia Applied Technologies. "Michael is very passionate about everything he does, whether it’s playing golf or helping others, and we believe Michael represents the values that our brand imbibes.
About Michael Kim
Michael joined the PGA TOUR in 2015 and won the 2018 John Deere Classic while setting a tournament scoring record in the process. Before turning Pro, Michael played collegiate golf at the University of California where he received numerous awards including the Haskins Award, Nicklaus Award, and competed as a member of the Walker and Palmer Cup Teams.
About Sequoia Applied Technologies
Sequoia Applied Systems has the genes of a software services company but the DNA of a product company. Hence, we know that the products we build must not just work, but work perfectly – responsively, reliably, rapidly, and with integration. The solutions we build, help our customers drive their businesses.
Using data analytics, user experiences, and cutting-edge software development, SequoiaAT enables thrilling digital experiences for our customers. At Sequoia, you can count on our work to outlive our customer needs just as a Sequoia tree will continue to thrive for centuries. Our engineers passionately strive to create strong relationships with you and build your products to perfection
