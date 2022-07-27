Enjoy the Summer in Quito
Quito, the Ecuadorian capital offers visitors a series of unique cultural, sporting, and gastronomic experiencesQUITO, ECUADOR, July 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Visitors to Quito will have the opportunity to experience more than 100 events and activities this summer, allowing them to make the most of the season. Hueca Fest 2022 and Giro d’Italia Ride Like a Pro are just two of the unmissable events that the capital of the center of the world will host in the coming months.
Giro d'Italia Ride Like a Pro
The world’s most famous cycling competition takes place in the city on 31 July. This event, immersed in fun and competitive spirit, is sure to be an unforgettable experience. The length and difficulty of the race depends on the route chosen, with participants able to opt for 150km, 90km and 40km routes.
From 29 to 31 July, as part of the Giro d'Italia Ride Like a Pro event and with the aim of boosting the local economy and tourism, the Expo Village will be held: an event that showcases the very best of Italy, including its art, gastronomy, and sport.
A summer of gastronomy
Hueca Fest 2022 brings together the very best of Ecuador’s cuisine, giving attendees the chance to experience the culture and diversity of the country and sample traditional dishes such as ceviche, parrilladas, hornados, fritadas and more.
The festival will be attended by renowned restaurants and will see presentations by artists such as Paulina Tamayo and La Vagancia. There will also be special guests such as Germán Vivanco, a former contestant of Master Chef Ecuador; and Luciana Estrella, the city’s first gastronomic ambassador.
Metropolitan parks
The Ecuadorian capital boasts some extraordinary outdoor spaces where adventurers and environmental enthusiasts can enjoy activities as wide-ranging as hiking and horseback riding. There is a metropolitan park in the northern part of the city and another in the south: both with gorgeous viewpoints that can be used for birdwatching and for admiring the surrounding valleys and volcanoes.
Bicycle tours
Visitors to Quito, one of the world’s best cycling destinations, can ride their bike through a city that is surrounded by majestic mountains. There are various routes, adapted to cyclists of all ages and abilities. The short routes, such as Nono-Alaspungo, don't have steep climbs or significant height differences. This makes them ideal for amateurs. More experienced cyclists can put their physical capacity to the test via more challenging routes such as Pacto-Mashpi.
The full schedule of activities can be found at visitquito.ec or on the Visit Quito app, where there are also promotions and discounts for the 'Escapadas Quiteñas' program.
About Quito Tourism Board
Quito Tourism Board helps and manages the development and promotion of tourism and the meetings industry in the Metropolitan District of Quito, in partnership with the tourism industry and other productive sectors, for the benefit of local, national, and foreign visitors. Quito, the Capital at the Middle of the World, is the closest city to the sun and the only place where it is possible to stand with one foot in each hemisphere.
This city, declared the First Cultural Heritage of Humanity thanks to its Historic center, mixes the pre-Hispanic, colonial, traditional and modern. Quito is also a place for adventure. This equatorial city is the start of the Avenue of Volcanoes, or you can visit the Andean Chocó, home to the spectacled bear and thousands of bird species. It is also the gateway to the four worlds of Ecuador: Galapagos, Pacific Coast, Andes, and Amazon.
Quito also has a unique cuisine that fuses ancestral knowledge and flavors with avant-garde proposals that conquer the palates of those who try it.
Marisol Hernandez
Grupo Euroamerica
+1 305-300-2249
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Other