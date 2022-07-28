New Children's Book Celebrates Learning

Nicki MacKinnon, Author of A Little Piece of the Big Picture Briley & Baxter Publications

In A Little Piece of the Big Picture young readers learn how to become life-long learners.

PLYMOUTH, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Briley & Baxter Publications is proud to announce the release of the children’s book, A Little Piece of the Big Picture, by author Nicki MacKinnon, available on August 16, 2022, at Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other online retailers.

Parents are so smart! How do they know everything?!

Join Jameson as he learns about the little pieces of knowledge that help create “the big picture.” Parents and teachers will love this book, which encourages children to get excited to learn new things! This book helps set the pathway for life-long learning and wondering.

“I wrote this book as the eventual fulfillment of a promise I had made to my late grandfather when he was very ill,” said MacKinnon. “My son Jameson, the main character in ‘A Little Piece of the Big Picture’, was born after my grandfather had passed away. By writing this book I both kept my word and, in a way, have allowed my son to meet his great grandfather in a uniquely tangible way.”

About the Author:

Nicki MacKinnon is a creative soul with a love for all things education and exploration. She believes that learning continues long past the classroom and that some of the most important lessons are those learned through play and experimentation, even as an adult. Nicki enjoys sharing her passions and lessons with her son, Jameson, but more importantly, aims to help him cultivate his own. In writing A Little Piece of the Big Picture she demonstrates an important lesson learned from her late grandfather and bridges the gap between generations in the form of literature.

About Briley & Baxter Publications

Based in Plymouth, Massachusetts, Briley & Baxter Publications was founded by award-winning author Stacy Padula. Briley & Baxter Publications works with authors in a variety of genres, including non-fiction, young adult, children’s, science fiction, self-help, and inspirational. Their books are available through Barnes & Noble, Amazon, Target, Walmart, iTunes, and other major distributors. Each month, ten percent of publishing royalties are donated to different animal rescue organizations.