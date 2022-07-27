Audit Advisories for Thursday, July 28, 2022
Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.
The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Thursday, July 28, 2022.
FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY
ACFR = ANNUAL COMPREHENSIVE FINANCIAL REPORT
IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT
MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY
SOC I =SERVICE ORGANIZATION CONTROL
|
Allen
|
Monroe Township
|
IPA
|
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|
|
|
|
Ashland
|
Lake Township
|
IPA
|
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|
|
|
|
Ashtabula
|
Andover Public Library
|
|
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|
|
|
|
Belmont
|
Bridgeport Park District
|
|
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|
|
|
|
Clark
|
Clark County Land Reutilization Corporation
|
|
01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021
|
|
|
|
Port Authority of Springfield, Ohio
|
|
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|
|
|
|
Clermont
|
Village of Moscow
|
IPA
|
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|
|
|
|
Cuyahoga
|
Convention and Visitors Bureau of Greater Cleveland
|
IPA
|
01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021
|
|
|
|
Rocky River Wastewater Treatment Plant
|
IPA
|
01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021
|
|
|
|
Delaware
|
Delaware County Convention and Visitors Bureau
|
IPA
|
01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021
|
|
|
|
Erie
|
City of Huron
|
|
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
|
|
|
|
Fairfield
|
Village of Baltimore
|
IPA
|
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|
|
|
|
Fulton
|
Archbold Community Improvement Corporation
|
|
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|
|
|
|
Fulton County Regional Planning Commission
|
|
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|
|
|
|
Wauseon Ohio Advanced Energy Improvement Corporation
|
|
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|
|
|
|
Gallia
|
Clay Township
|
|
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|
|
|
|
Guernsey
|
Village of Old Washington
|
|
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|
|
|
|
Hamilton
|
Port of Greater Cincinnati Development Authority
|
IPA
|
01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021
|
|
|
|
Hardin
|
Marion Township
|
IPA
|
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|
|
|
|
Washington Township
|
IPA
|
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|
|
|
|
Holmes
|
Richland Township
|
IPA
|
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|
|
|
|
Huron
|
Huron County Park District
|
|
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|
|
|
|
Norwalk Township
|
|
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|
|
|
|
Village of New London
|
IPA
|
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|
|
|
|
Licking
|
Licking County Transportation Improvement District
|
IPA
|
01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021
|
|
|
|
Lorain
|
Lorain County
|
|
01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021
|
|
|
|
Lucas
|
Lutheran Homes Society, Inc.
|
MED
|
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
|
|
|
|
Richfield Township
|
|
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|
|
|
|
Mahoning
|
Western Reserve Local School District
|
|
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
|
|
|
|
Miami
|
Village of West Milton
|
IPA
|
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|
|
|
|
Montgomery
|
City of Brookville
|
IPA
|
01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021
|
|
|
|
Montgomery County Landfill
|
|
01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021
|
|
|
|
Valley View Local School District
|
|
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
|
|
|
|
Pickaway
|
Earnhart Hill Regional Water and Sewer District
|
|
01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021
|
|
|
|
Portage
|
Community Emergency Medical Service District
|
IPA
|
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|
|
|
|
Preble
|
Preble County Land Reutilization Corporation
|
|
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|
|
|
|
Richland
|
Washington Township
|
IPA
|
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|
|
|
|
Shelby
|
Clinton Township
|
IPA
|
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|
|
|
|
Summit
|
Barberton-Norton Mosquito Abatement District
|
IPA
|
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|
|
|
|
Boston Township - City of Cuyahoga Falls Joint Economic Development District
|
IPA
|
01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021
|
|
|
|
Northfield Center Township
|
IPA
|
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|
|
|
|
Twinsburg Township - Village of Reminderville Joint Economic Development District
|
IPA
|
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|
|
|
|
Village of Richfield
|
IPA
|
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|
|
|
|
Trumbull
|
Howland Township Park District
|
IPA
|
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|
|
|
|
Union
|
Marysville Exempted Village School District
|
|
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
|
|
|
|
Vinton
|
Eagle Township
|
|
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|
|
|
|
Wilkesville Township
|
|
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|
|
|
|
Washington
|
Ludlow Township
|
IPA
|
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|
|
|
|
Wayne
|
Wayne County
|
|
01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021
|
|
|
|
Williams
|
Village of Edon Energy Special Improvement District, Inc.
|
|
06/30/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|
|
|
|
Williams County Regional Port Authority
|
|
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|
|
|
|
Wood
|
Bowling Green Central Business Special Improvement District
|
|
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|
|
|
The full reports will be available on the AOS website using Audit Search.
###
The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.