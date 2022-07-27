Audit Advisories for Thursday, July 28, 2022

Public Affairs

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.

The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Thursday, July 28, 2022.

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY

ACFR = ANNUAL COMPREHENSIVE FINANCIAL REPORT

IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT

MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY

SOC I =SERVICE ORGANIZATION CONTROL

Allen Monroe Township IPA 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Ashland Lake Township IPA 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Ashtabula Andover Public Library 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Belmont Bridgeport Park District 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Clark Clark County Land Reutilization Corporation 01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021 Port Authority of Springfield, Ohio 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Clermont Village of Moscow IPA 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Cuyahoga Convention and Visitors Bureau of Greater Cleveland IPA 01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021 Rocky River Wastewater Treatment Plant IPA 01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021 Delaware Delaware County Convention and Visitors Bureau IPA 01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021 Erie City of Huron 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 Fairfield Village of Baltimore IPA 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Fulton Archbold Community Improvement Corporation 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Fulton County Regional Planning Commission 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Wauseon Ohio Advanced Energy Improvement Corporation 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Gallia Clay Township 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Guernsey Village of Old Washington 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Hamilton Port of Greater Cincinnati Development Authority IPA 01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021 Hardin Marion Township IPA 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Washington Township IPA 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Holmes Richland Township IPA 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Huron Huron County Park District 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Norwalk Township 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Village of New London IPA 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Licking Licking County Transportation Improvement District IPA 01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021 Lorain Lorain County 01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021 Lucas Lutheran Homes Society, Inc. MED 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Richfield Township 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Mahoning Western Reserve Local School District 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Miami Village of West Milton IPA 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Montgomery City of Brookville IPA 01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021 Montgomery County Landfill 01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021 Valley View Local School District 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Pickaway Earnhart Hill Regional Water and Sewer District 01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021 Portage Community Emergency Medical Service District IPA 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Preble Preble County Land Reutilization Corporation 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Richland Washington Township IPA 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Shelby Clinton Township IPA 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Summit Barberton-Norton Mosquito Abatement District IPA 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Boston Township - City of Cuyahoga Falls Joint Economic Development District IPA 01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021 Northfield Center Township IPA 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Twinsburg Township - Village of Reminderville Joint Economic Development District IPA 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Village of Richfield IPA 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Trumbull Howland Township Park District IPA 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Union Marysville Exempted Village School District 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Vinton Eagle Township 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Wilkesville Township 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Washington Ludlow Township IPA 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Wayne Wayne County 01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021 Williams Village of Edon Energy Special Improvement District, Inc. 06/30/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Williams County Regional Port Authority 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Wood Bowling Green Central Business Special Improvement District 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021

The full reports will be available on the AOS website using Audit Search.

