Audit Advisories for Thursday, July 28, 2022

Public Affairs
Contact: Marc Kovac
press@ohioauditor.gov

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.

The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Thursday, July 28, 2022.

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY
ACFR = ANNUAL COMPREHENSIVE FINANCIAL REPORT
IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT
MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY
SOC I =SERVICE ORGANIZATION CONTROL

Allen

Monroe Township

  IPA

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

Ashland

Lake Township

  IPA

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

Ashtabula

Andover Public Library

 

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

Belmont

Bridgeport Park District

 

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

Clark

Clark County Land Reutilization Corporation

 

01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

Port Authority of Springfield, Ohio

 

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

Clermont

Village of Moscow

  IPA

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

Cuyahoga

Convention and Visitors Bureau of Greater Cleveland

  IPA

01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

Rocky River Wastewater Treatment Plant

  IPA

01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

Delaware

Delaware County Convention and Visitors Bureau

  IPA

01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

Erie

City of Huron

 

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Fairfield

Village of Baltimore

  IPA

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

Fulton

Archbold Community Improvement Corporation

 

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

Fulton County Regional Planning Commission

 

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

Wauseon Ohio Advanced Energy Improvement Corporation

 

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

Gallia

Clay Township

 

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

Guernsey

Village of Old Washington

 

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

Hamilton

Port of Greater Cincinnati Development Authority

  IPA

01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

Hardin

Marion Township

  IPA

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

Washington Township

  IPA

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

Holmes

Richland Township

  IPA

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

Huron

Huron County Park District

 

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

Norwalk Township

 

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

Village of New London

  IPA

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

Licking

Licking County Transportation Improvement District

  IPA

01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

Lorain

Lorain County

 

01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

Lucas

Lutheran Homes Society, Inc.

 MED

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Richfield Township

 

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

Mahoning

Western Reserve Local School District

 

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Miami

Village of West Milton

  IPA

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

Montgomery

City of Brookville

  IPA

01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

Montgomery County Landfill

 

01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

Valley View Local School District

 

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Pickaway

Earnhart Hill Regional Water and Sewer District

 

01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

Portage

Community Emergency Medical Service District

  IPA

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

Preble

Preble County Land Reutilization Corporation

 

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

Richland

Washington Township

  IPA

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

Shelby

Clinton Township

  IPA

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

Summit

Barberton-Norton Mosquito Abatement District

  IPA

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

Boston Township - City of Cuyahoga Falls Joint Economic Development District

  IPA

01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

Northfield Center Township

  IPA

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

Twinsburg Township - Village of Reminderville Joint Economic Development District

  IPA

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

Village of Richfield

  IPA

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

Trumbull

Howland Township Park District

  IPA

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

Union

Marysville Exempted Village School District

 

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Vinton

Eagle Township

 

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

Wilkesville Township

 

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

Washington

Ludlow Township

  IPA

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

Wayne

Wayne County

 

01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

Williams

Village of Edon Energy Special Improvement District, Inc.

 

06/30/2020 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

Williams County Regional Port Authority

 

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

Wood

Bowling Green Central Business Special Improvement District

 

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

 

The full reports will be available on the AOS website using Audit Search.

###

The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.

