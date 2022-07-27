Hottest Place on Earth Managed by Overland Park Company
EINPresswire.com/ -- All the news for the past few weeks has been about the heat. The Economist published “Heat is causing problems across the world”. China reported that a bridge was buckling because of the heat. There are triple digits across the United States causing fires and a city park in Pennsylvania extended their pool hours because it was so hot out. (Okay that last one is kind of cool). But have you ever really thought about living and working in the heat?
A company in Overland Park, Kansas known as ExplorUS provides operational support for a hotel, restaurant and gift shop in Death Valley National Park, the hottest place on earth according to the Conde Nast Traveler. The National Park is actually listed in the Guinness Book of World Records for the world’s hottest recorded temperature of 134 degrees in 1913. Today’s temperature was only 110 degrees but will be up to 115 by this time next week. The property, located in Stovepipe Wells Village, employs around 75 people during peak season and is open 365 days per week; rain, shine and heat.
ExplorUS functions as a support company providing oversight of National, State, Local Park, and National Forest Concessions across the country. They have their corporate offices in Overland Park, Kansas where over 50 people work in support of marinas, campgrounds, lodges, retail shops, caves, and a variety of other outdoor recreation areas.
“ExplorUS has operated park concessions for over 30 years”, said Frank Pikus, CEO. “We work to enhance the visitor’s experience while protecting the natural and historical aspects of the parks in which we operate.” The company chose Overland Park for its corporate headquarters because of the centralized location in the United States, also known as The Heart of America. Not to mention the city’s great work environment. “Overland Park is a lovely place to work and live", said Pikus. “While the city continues to grow it still manages to feel like a community. There are great places to eat and shop, and the parks are beautiful which is really important to someone in the “park” business.”
As a customer service-based business, ExplorUS believes that employees are their most important natural resource. The company offers competitive pay, excellent benefits, opportunities for advancement, and adventure in locations all over the US. It is one of the few companies in the country that offers the great outdoors as their primary workstation.
For more information about ExplorUS visit www.goexplorus.com.
Other